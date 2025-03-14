The streaming community is rife with speculation after AMP released a trailer for a project seemingly titled Any Means Possible, with many fans talking about the Atlanta-based group's first potential movie. For context, the official AMP page released a 20-second video featuring members such as Kai Cenat, Fanum, Duke Dennis, and others engaging in action sequences on March 13, 2025.

Ad

The trailer was an announcement for their upcoming project set to release on March 14. While the Twitch streamers part of the group have not revealed any more information, many fans believe that AMP is finally making its first movie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many X users praised the streaming group for their endeavor and expressed how excited they were to watch the potential movie.

"Seeing Amp Finally Making There Own First Movie That Is Set To Release Tomorrow Is Insane They Really Make The Best Trailers This Year," wrote X user @StreamUpdates.

"wait this actually looks fire," claimed @yoxics.

Some claimed the content creators had mastered entertainment.

Ad

"These boys don’t miss. They’ve mastered entertainment gang," said @Ta1li8an.

AMP member ImDaviss fanned the flames of speculation in the comments, replying with the popular Martin Scorcese meme "Absolute Cinema."

Expand Tweet

Ad

AMP member Kai Cenat already has experience in filmmaking

As mentioned, it is unclear what exactly AMP's trailer is for but the consensus online seems to be that they are releasing a movie on March 14. That said, Kai Cenat has a reputation of putting out high-quality trailers to promote his Twitch marathons.

Earlier this year, Kai released a four-minute-long trailer for his marathon Batman Arkham series, which included sets recreating iconic scenes from the franchise and featured characters from the game as well. What's more, he also had different Batcave-like streaming setups for his marathon.

Ad

Ad

On top of that, Kai Cenat has produced a short film before. In August 2023, the Twitch streamer released a short film titled Global Pursuit which also featured his Taiwanese friend Ray. The roughly 18-minute-long movie premiered on YouTube and has over 21 million views on the platform.

While many fans commended the AMP streamer for his short film, others did criticize it. Twitch streamer xQc was not a fan, and gave it quite a harsh rating of 1.3 out of 10. Fans will have to wait for roughly 24 hours to find out if xQc likes whatever project AMP is releasing next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback