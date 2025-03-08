AMP Fanum claims he was injured during a MrBeast challenge ahead of Sidemen Charity Match 2025

As the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to be hosted later today (March 8, 2025), one of the players might have suffered a setback. Roberto "Fanum," the popular Twitch streamer and AMP member, claimed to have injured himself before the match. While it's unclear if Fanum will be ruled out of the game, the alleged injury occurred after the streamer participated in one of Jimmy "MrBeast's" challenges.

On March 7, 2025, MrBeast was revealed as the last player of the YouTuber Allstars squad. The YouTuber brought in a giant treadmill, after which he challenged various streamers to do a 'last to run wins' challenge. The challenge ended up being a physically demanding one.

During his attempt, Fanum was seen falling headfirst into the rubber surface. Watch the viral clip here:

Fanum later said that he might have "injured" himself. He posted a couple of images — one where he was seemingly wearing a protective boot and one where he was being checked on by a doctor (via Snapchat):

"Got injured again"

The AMP member claims to have been injured during a MrBeast challenge before the Sidemen Charity Match (Image via Snapchat/Fanum)

Did Fanum injure xQc ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

Fanum wasn't the only streamer to take part in MrBeast's running challenge. Fellow streamer Felix "xQc" also ran on the giant treadmill and was the first to get knocked out. Moments later, Fanum also lost his balance, rolling backwards and crashing into xQc.

After the incident, this is what xQc said on X:

"I think fanum just taxed me all my bones, I just got flattened when he fell off the treadmill"

Likely, he was simply trolling. He did, however, make another post stating that he didn't want to take any further risks and wanted to preserve himself for later today:

"Sorry, no reason to dive and injure myself on these balls before the big game, I got a responsibility to be in shape and I’ve already worn myself down enough."

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to kick off around 3 PM UK time. The match will be streamed live for free on the group's official YouTube channel.

