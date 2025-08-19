"Another subathon before even finishing the school": Fans react to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 announcement

Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm after announcing the third installment of his popular livestream series, Mafiathon. On August 18, 2025, the content creator hosted a short IRL broadcast from Las Vegas, Nevada, to reveal his Fortnite Icon Skin, as well as his emote in the game.Cenat then surprised everyone by disclosing that Mafiathon 3 would begin the next time he goes live on his Twitch channel. Claiming that his recent hiatus from the internet and content creation was due to preparations for the upcoming subathon, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:&quot;It's been a long, long time coming! Mafiathon 3 will be the next stream that you will seeing me in. The reason why I've been gone for so long... the reason why I've been gone for long is because Mafiathon 3 is the one that you guys will see. Mafiathon 3 is the one. I couldn't wait to tell y'all this. I couldn't wait for chat. I'm not going to lie - I really appreciate y'all. I got to see y'all reaction, bro. Look at the Sphere, y'all! Chat, look at the Sphere! That is insane!&quot;Hundreds of fans on X have shared their thoughts on Kai Cenat's announcement. According to one user, the New Yorker was hosting a new subathon series &quot;before even finishing&quot; the school he promised to build during Mafiathon 2.&quot;I know damn well this mf did not just announce another subathon before even finishing the school 😭😭&quot; X user @lIIllIIIlllllII said.Another community member speculated that the social media timeline will be buzzing in September with Mafiathon 3 and Darren &quot;IShowSpeed's&quot; USA tour.&quot;Speed USA tour and mafiathon 3 I have a feeling they will be my whole timeline now,&quot; X user @AndySlaps commented.Several more netizens commented on the Twitch streamer's announcement.&quot;Begging for subs instead of donating to charity😭&quot; X user @envyricky remarked.&quot;wooooooow wth no way he doing another mafiathon with the record not even broken,&quot; @officialvrewls posted.&quot;Announced another mafiathon before da school,&quot; @30BeenDat opined.What did Kai Cenat say about building schools in Nigeria during Mafiathon 2?Kai Cenat made headlines in November 2024 when he announced that 20% of the revenue generated from his Mafiathon 2 subathon would go towards the schools he planned to build in Nigeria.He made an announcement via an Instagram Story, writing:&quot;I visited Nigeria not too long ago and I absolutely loved it...I say that to say this for the next 30 days while I'm streaming, 20% of all revenue will be going straight to the school that I am still currently building for the kids of Mokoko. We will be going out-of-pocket funding this entire project with a full staff, classrooms, uniforms, etc. 20% of November, starting tomorrow&quot;Five months later, on April 29, 2025, Kai Cenat gave an update on the million-dollar project in Africa, claiming that storms in Nigeria &quot;messed up&quot; the construction of the school, classroom, and other &quot;stuff.&quot;