Asmongold defends ExtraEmily, claims he used to say the N-word in the past but would never use it on stream

While defending Emily "ExtraEmily" on his latest Twitch stream, Zack "Asmongold" claimed that he used to say the N-word back in the past but has never once said it on a broadcast by accident. He was discussing the recent controversy surrounding Emily after many accused her of using the racial slur in a recent Twitch stream.

Ad

For context, a clip featuring ExtraEmily went viral on February 22, 2025, because of the way she enunciated a word. While she has denied having said anything inappropriate, some have claimed she used the N-word. On his February 23 Twitch stream, Asmongold was discussing the scandal and claimed that Emily was not stupid and would not have said the word in the middle of a live broadcast:

"As I said I have no sponsors and can do whatever the hell I want. Everybody knows I am not going to say that sh*t, who the f**k would say the N-word in the middle of the stream? And that's the thing, Emily is not stupid. right? Do you think she is really going to go ahead and say the N-word on stream?"

Ad

Trending

Asmongold also brought up the fact that because of not having sponsors he could say whatever he wanted but would not say the N-word, even though he has used it many times in the past. The Twitch streamer also brought up PewDiePie's viral clip from years ago, where the YouTuber had dropped the racial slur while playing PUBG:

"I used to say it all the time, I never say it now. I have never accidentally said the N-word on my stream yet. Never! PewDiePie? That was not an accident, he was just f**king mad, bro. He was thinking about what's the worst thing I can say because I hate PUBG. Yeah, I have not said it yet.

Ad

Asmongold claims ExtraEmily did not say the N-word and insinuates people just want to get mad at things

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, ExtraEmily has defended herself against the accusations, and claimed in a social media post that she had said "Nick uh" instead of the N-word. Well, she is not alone as Asmongold seems to wholeheartedly agree. While talking about the ExtraEmily controversy, he said:

"The funny thing is that every time somebody says something in a weird way, everybody goes and acts like they said the N-word. She did not say that, she said 'Nick uh,' right? She did not say the N-word, right? That's a very, very different thing to say. But, that doesn't matter, right?"

Ad

The streamer further insinuated that people just want something to get mad at by pretending to see things that are not there:

"I think people like seeing that kind of stuff and then they're acting like it's the same thing. People get mad about this all the time."

In other news, Asmongold has recently announced his departure from OTK and also explained exactly why he chose to part ways with the Austin-based streaming group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback