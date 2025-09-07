"Asmongold phenomena": HasanAbi claims critique by the left and liberals has caused right-wingers to 'rise up'

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; recently gave his take on what he labeled as the &quot;Asmongold phenomenon.&quot; He claimed that constant criticism against him by fellow left-wing content creators as well as liberals such as Steven &quot;Destiny,&quot; has caused the rise of right-wing content creators, who have solidified themselves as &quot;centrists.&quot;Talking to his audience about the rise of typically right-wing content creators like Nick Fuentes and blaming the constant critique against him as the reason for it, HasanAbi said:&quot;So, when you do have a guy who is able to cut through the f**king noise and develop a major audience online, someone like myself, they get f**king tarred and feathered by dumbf**k liberals, and also also even dumbf**k leftists, who believe the dumbf**k liberals and the dumbf**k republicans. Okay?. This is something that I tried to explain to people in the past, where I was like, look! Liberals, you did it! You did it! You successfully undermined your left flank and in the process of doing that, of course someone right wing was going to rise up to the occasion and come across as a completely normal centrist. That's the Asmongold phenomena.&quot;HasanAbi claims critiques by streamers like Destiny have caused &quot;completely made up&quot; claims to gain traction against him onlineHasanAbi and Destiny are known to be online adversaries, despite having a somewhat overlapping political ideology. The two had shared an amicable relationship at one point. However, it has been marred over the years with constant back-and-forth between the two parties over both personal and political points of discussion.For instance, HasanAbi had recently opined on controversial remarks made by Destiny's son about Adolf Hitler in a post on X, with him claiming that the German historical figure was a &quot;hero.&quot;During his broadcast on September 6, 2025, HasanAbi claimed that Destiny and similar creators making comments against him have led to the spread of supposed misinformation about him online, specifically among those who consider themselves &quot;apolitical&quot;:&quot;The most consequential aspect of like, the Destinys of the world, consistenly coming afer me for their own personal narcsissitic vengance quest has made it so that I have so many f**king ridiculous claims that are completely made up about me swirling around in the ecosystem for all the dumbf**k apolitical people to tune into with a network of sloptubers that are constantly pumping out this kind of content that ultimately people that don't actually get any sort of f**king critical examination of their commentary, or their world view, get to f**king rise up to the top.&quot;In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently expressed his discontent with a fan after the latter sold a signed green apple by him on eBay for $500 just a day after they met IRL.