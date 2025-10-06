Asmongold plans to host the "Shame Awards" to highlight "bad video games"

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has expressed his intention to host the &quot;Shame Awards,&quot; where he would highlight &quot;bad video games.&quot; On October 5, 2025, a one-minute-22-second video from Asmongold's livestream surfaced on X, in which he shared his thoughts on The Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley.While referring to the 47-year-old as the &quot;GOAT (Greatest of All Time),&quot; the Texas-based personality said:&quot;I think Geoff Keighley is the GOAT. I think he is the GOAT, and I cannot even begin to compete against that guy. He invests so much time, resources, energy, and everything. He is so good at what he does, and I can't beat that. Right? That's not my expertise, and I don't even really want it to be.&quot;Asmongold then said that he could host the Shame Awards and explained why he had been unable to host a show with a similar concept:&quot;But what I will do is I could do the Shame Awards. And I have to say that why is it that I didn't do it last year? Number one - I was busy dealing with my dad's health stuff. This has been an ongoing issue now. It's been an aggravating issue on and off for the last two years. But also, it was because I was involved in companies that did publishing for video games, and it looked bad for me to be inside and an owner of a company that was a publisher of a video game, while I was simultaneously doing shows about how bad video games were. Right? And it was like a bad professional look for the company.Asmongold says a person has approached him to help finance and organize his show, where he would highlight &quot;bad video games&quot;Asmongold continued the conversation, saying that an individual had contacted him and offered him assistance with the financing, organization, and creation of an award show that would highlight &quot;bad video games.&quot;The co-founder of OTK (One True King) added:&quot;Now that I'm not really involved with that at all, my hands are untied. I can do whatever the f**k I want. And, in fact, I actually had an individual reach out to me yesterday, after that tweet, offering to help me finance, organize, and create an awards show like that.&quot;Asmongold made headlines on October 4, 2025, after a video went viral in which he expressed his belief that the term &quot;Islamophobia&quot; is a &quot;made-up fake word.&quot;