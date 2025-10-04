Asmongold says 'Islamophobia' is a "made-up fake word"

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has garnered attention on social media for his opinions on the term &quot;Islamophobia.&quot; On October 3, 2025, a one-minute-26-second video from the content creator's livestream surfaced on X. While watching a video featuring the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Asmongold said:&quot;I think Islamophobia, I'm just going to say it, I think it's a made-up bulls**t fake word. I do! Islam is a collection of ideas. You cannot be phobic towards a collection of ideas. People that are, like, you could say they're racist if they don't like Arabs. Sure, right? Yeah, definitely. But it's not a phobia if you just don't like certain ideas. It's like you don't have a Democrat-phobia, a Republican-phobia, Christianophobia, like it's not real. It's just a made-up word that's meant to silence dissent.&quot;The co-founder of OTK (One True King) also explained why he believed people are &quot;not allowed to criticize&quot; the term:&quot;And I think that the reason why it's been so effective is because a lot of people buy into it. And I think the reason why they buy into it is that it feeds into intersectionality, whereas it's a foreign race with a foreign religion. And so we're not allowed to criticize it. And I think that that's the reason why the UK, that's the reason why Europe as a whole, you know, not all countries, but some of them have had so many problems with dealing with this level of extremism because they refuse to say what it is. That's the problem.&quot;Asmongold added:&quot;And honestly, do you know who they should be asking for help with? They should ask the UAE. They should ask Qatar. They should ask Saudi Arabia to help them because they know how to f**king deal with it. And it's very clear that Europe doesn't.&quot;Asmongold says Twitch is &quot;becoming a dying platform,&quot; advises streamers to &quot;not invest&quot; in it Another video from Asmongold's livestream was posted on X, in which he stated that Twitch is &quot;becoming a dying platform&quot; and advised streamers to &quot;not invest&quot; in it. While his belief that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform was &quot;damaging&quot; viewership by introducing certain mechanisms to tackle viewbotting, the Texan said:&quot;My best advice for any streamer is to not invest into Twitch only, and to look at making sure you have other platforms that you are growing on because I think Twitch right now is becoming a dying platform. They're introducing and trying to activate all these different types of mechanisms to try to stop viewbotting, and what they're doing is, they're damaging people's streams. And I think, also really, the platform doesn't have a lot of growth on it.&quot;Asmongold made headlines on October 3, 2025, when he shared his thoughts on Ghost of Yotei, calling it &quot;nothing crazy or groundbreaking.&quot;