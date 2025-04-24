Asmongold regrets missing out on Oblivion Remastered and Marathon release while on break

In an X post dated April 25, 2025, Zack "Asmongold" expressed his disappointment about missing out on the releases of "Oblivion Remastered" and Bungie's "Marathon". For context, Asmon took a week-long hiatus from streaming as he went on vacation.
After returning from his break, the streamer took to X to complain about missing out on the release of the game titles:
"I have to take 1 week off and -Oblivion remake shadow drops -Previously NDA Marathon test is made public -Expedition 33 releases -Donald begins his 2028 3rd term merch campaign HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN TO ME"
On April 20, 2025, the streamer took to his second Twitch channel, "Zackrawrr," and announced his break:
"Won't be on today, have to get ready for trip, should be back in a week or so I'm back home."
Asmongold addressed the "hit piece" article on One True King before going on vacation
On April 18, 2025, Asmongold addressed a report written on how One True King had "lost its way". The article, published on Aftermath, talked about the alleged downfall of the organisation.
The streamer did respond to it, but was seemingly unbothered by the situation:
"But, the OTK, all their drama, everything like that. I am so relaxed and pleased to say that I don't really have any comment. I don't have any opinion on it, and damn, that's crazy."
Additionally, Asmon claimed that the writer of the article had messaged him about it before publishing. However, the streamer refused to provide any details about OTK:
"I think Nathan wrote that, right? Yeah. He messaged me about it, I didn't give him any information about it."
In other news, Asmongold slams Pyromancer for his take on the trans athlete debate.