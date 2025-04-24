Asmongold regrets missing out on Oblivion Remastered and Marathon release while on break

In an X post dated April 25, 2025, Zack "Asmongold" expressed his disappointment about missing out on the releases of "Oblivion Remastered" and Bungie's "Marathon". For context, Asmon took a week-long hiatus from streaming as he went on vacation.

Ad

After returning from his break, the streamer took to X to complain about missing out on the release of the game titles:

"I have to take 1 week off and -Oblivion remake shadow drops -Previously NDA Marathon test is made public -Expedition 33 releases -Donald begins his 2028 3rd term merch campaign HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN TO ME"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On April 20, 2025, the streamer took to his second Twitch channel, "Zackrawrr," and announced his break:

"Won't be on today, have to get ready for trip, should be back in a week or so I'm back home."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold addressed the "hit piece" article on One True King before going on vacation

On April 18, 2025, Asmongold addressed a report written on how One True King had "lost its way". The article, published on Aftermath, talked about the alleged downfall of the organisation.

The streamer did respond to it, but was seemingly unbothered by the situation:

"But, the OTK, all their drama, everything like that. I am so relaxed and pleased to say that I don't really have any comment. I don't have any opinion on it, and damn, that's crazy."

Ad

Additionally, Asmon claimed that the writer of the article had messaged him about it before publishing. However, the streamer refused to provide any details about OTK:

"I think Nathan wrote that, right? Yeah. He messaged me about it, I didn't give him any information about it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Asmongold slams Pyromancer for his take on the trans athlete debate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More