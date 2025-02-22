Asmongold says he won't discuss allegations against Destiny till Pxie's lawsuit concludes

Twitch streamer Asmongold claimed that he would discuss the allegations against political commentator Steven "Destiny", as legal action was being pursued against the latter by fellow streamer Pxie. Pixie has accused Destiny of leaking explicit images of her without her consent.

During a recent broadcast, when Asmongold was discussing Dr DisRespect's Twitch Whisper controversy, a user in his chat called him out for not focusing on Destiny's ongoing drama, which the chatter claimed was "much worse."

To this, Asmongold replied:

"No, because you have to understand that Destiny doing that, who did much worse, this is a legal court case. I am talking about legal outcome of this court case, and also this is in Doc's own words."

"No, I'm not going to cover": Asmongold claims he would not be discussing Destiny's allegations amid ongoing court case

Asmongold is known to discuss various topics in his broadcasts, including internet drama, feuds, politics, and real-life news. The streamer has climbed the rungs of the political commentary scene on the Amazon-owned platform, with HasanAbi recently claiming that he has become one of the top political commentators on the platform.

Despite the usual unrestrained nature of his commentary, Asmongold stated that he would not like to discuss Destiny's case, as legal proceedings are currently ongoing:

"Destiny hasn't talked about the court case. The files were just posted today. So, no, I'm not going to cover an existing ongoing court case because we don't know what the resolution to that is. That's the difference."

While engaging in yet another political discussion, Asmongold recently brought up what he perceived were "quality control" issues in the US Social Security Administration (SSA).

After Asmongold proceeded to state that the Federal Government was run by "r**ards," Destiny called him out for his comments. Destiny also labeled Asmgonold as "cowardly," but also claimed the latter was intelligent and engaged in certain behaviors intentionally.

