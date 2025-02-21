"Attempt to twist the narrative": Pxie slams Destiny for claiming she sent him explicit recordings featuring other men without consent

Twitch streamer Pxie has called out Steven "Destiny" following his claims that she sent him sexually explicit videos featuring other men without their consent. In a post on X dated February 20, 2025, Pxie accused the political commentator of twisting the narrative by using screenshots out of context to make her appear "guilty of the same crime he is."

For context, Pxie filed a federal lawsuit against Destiny on February 18, 2025, alleging that he shared her private explicit images with a third party without her consent, and requested a jury trial to resolve the matter.

On February 20, 2025, Destiny responded by sharing several screenshots of his conversations with Pxie, claiming that she had sent him explicit videos with other men before they met. He questioned whether the individuals in those recordings had given her consent to share them with him.

In her latest post on X, Pxie refuted these allegations, sharing screenshots of her own and claiming that Destiny was trying to twist the narrative by taking things out of context. She said the material she shared with him was sent with consent and only featured her ex-partner.

"Destiny is implying that I am guilty of the same crime he is. This is false. The “guy” was my ex, who consented to sharing. I was not recording random one night stands. Destiny knows the truth. He is taking screenshots out of context in an attempt to twist the narrative."

"You’re using the intimate details of my life against me": Pxie calls out Destiny for sharing private messages about her personal life with the public

After refuting Destiny's allegations, Pxie accused him of violating her privacy by revealing private messages she had sent him over the years. In a follow-up post on X, she said she has had to "humiliate" herself by publicly sharing her side of the story in response to his accusations:

"I hate the fact that I’m being forced to humiliate myself like this. I was sexually struggling and my ex suggested me experimenting with others to see if it could increase my confidence. I wanted to make my partner happy, but I didn’t want to try things with random people, so I chose someone who was an “expert”with consent and boundaries. I chose someone I thought I could trust."

Pxie continued:

"Now you have decided to violate my privacy not only once, but twice by posting my private sexual messages with you. I never wanted people to know about my sexual struggles in the past. I never wanted to litigate my sex life. This was supposed to be private. The details of my sex life are supposed to be for my partner and me only. Not random strangers on the internet."

In another post, Pxie said Destiny was the second person she had been intimate with after her ex. She expressed regret for trusting him to keep their interactions private:

"Destiny, you were the second person I ever slept with. I thought I could trust you, now you’re using the intimate details of my life against me. I need you to stop. You already shared some of my most intimate moments for the world to see, why are you forcing me to share more? What do you gain from this?"

Since the allegations were made against him, Destiny has denied wrongdoing multiple times. His initial reaction to Pxie's lawsuit against him was to call it a "racket."

