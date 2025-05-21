"B**ch I don't regret": ExtraEmily breaks silence following the DMCA strike and student loan repayment controversy

Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has addressed her recent controversy. For those out of the loop, ExtraEmily garnered attention on May 19, 2025, when X user @Awk20000 claimed that their X account had been locked because the content creator had issued a copyright strike against a video they shared.

In the now-deleted video, the One True King (OTK) member spoke with her father, who inquired whether she had repaid the college tuition. In response, she told him not to discuss the matter because she would "get canceled."

ExtraEmily took to X on May 20, 2025, to break her silence on the controversy. The first thing she addressed was the issue of student loan repayment, saying she pays six-month installments to her parents and that her father was "trolling and joking" during their conversation:

"I was holding off on saying something, but I would like to stand up for myself. 1. I pay my parents in 6 months installments. It’s may. The next payment is scheduled in June. My dad is trolling and joking."

The 27-year-old then discussed the DMCA strike controversy, stating that she chose to strike the video because X has a "hate b*ner" for her and that she expected the videos to go viral.

Stating that she "doesn't regret" issuing a copyright strike against netizens, ExtraEmily wrote:

"2. I DMCA’d the clips because I knew Twitter has a hate b*ner for me and would absolutely blow it up, starting another massive hate train on an out-of-context clip where people just make assumptions about the truth. The internet did that anyway, so I guess it’ll happen regardless. Love that. ❤️ However, b**ch I don’t regret DMCA’ing anyone when someone’s main goal is to share a drama-baiting, out of context clip that has NO information and is most likely to start hate."

The Twitch streamer went on to say that netizens who shared videos from her livestream were "promoting harassment" and "making money off of her unaltered content":

"Why would I keep that clip up if it’s just promoting harassment and they’re making money off of my unaltered content 🤣??? Now if they do share a moment where I TRULY f**k up, then I take responsibility and let the clips roam free."

ExtraEmily responds to those harassing her over the video of her conversation with her father

ExtraEmily continued her X post, responding to those harassing her about the video of her conversation with her father. While advising the online community to take livestream clips "with a grain of salt," the content creator wrote:

"3. It has been exhausting seeing all these harassing comments, clips, and videos towards me on a clip where my dad was just trolling me. I want to stand up for myself and stop misinformation from spreading, and i also ask that people on the internet take these clips with a grain of salt. Thanks."

ExtraEmily made headlines on April 12, 2025, when a video, in which she appeared to break traffic rules on a livestream, went viral.

