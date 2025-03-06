"Ban system is a complete joke": Fans react as Ethan Klein gets unbanned after initially getting suspended for "glorifying extreme violence"

Ethan Klein has been unbanned from Twitch after being suspended. During the H3 Show YouTube stream earlier today (March 6, 2025), he was notified by the Amazon-owned platform that his channel had been banned for a month for "encouraging or glorifying extreme violence." For context, the 39-year-old rebroadcasted his viral content nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi" on his Twitch channel.

Claiming that the platform took an action against him, while HasanAbi went "unpunished," the YouTuber said:

"I genuinely and sincerely hope that anyone that cares about this story talks about the fact that me showing the content nuke on Twitch got me banned for 30 days for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence. For showing a clip of what Hasan does regularly on Twitch, unpunished!"

Timestamp - 02:22:23

The month-long ban was lifted on the same day (March 6, 2025), making the h3h3productions Twitch channel accessible again.

Numerous netizens have shared their thoughts on the situation, with Redditor u/RawSenior saying that Twitch's ban system is a "complete joke":

"The ban system is a complete joke at this point," Redditor u/RawSenior wrote.

Another community member speculated that Klein's channel was banned by a bot without Twitch staff approval:

"Most boring/realistic answer, a mass report that led to a bot with no human oversight approved the ban," Redditor u/Animegamingnerd said.

According to Redditor u/Upbeat_Department376, Ethan Klein's ban appeal was initially declined:

"Lmao, Twitch crashing out trying to figure out what to do here... they want to ban him soo bad but can't because that would show Hasan, Frogan, Denims also should've been banned. Ethan had his appeal denied, but now he's back?.. so who denied the appeal and who accepted the appeal?" Redditor u/Upbeat_Departmen376 remarked.

Ethan Klein reveals Twitch denied his 30-day ban appeal

On March 6, 2025, Ethan Klein posted an Instagram Story revealing that Twitch had denied his 30-day ban appeal before it was eventually reinstated. The content creator shared a screenshot of an email from the livestreaming platform informing him that a Twitch employee had reviewed his ban appeal.

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Your account was recently suspended for Encouraging or Glorifying Extreme Violence. A member of our team has reviewed your appeal, and after taking a look into the details of your case, we have determined that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines."

Ethan Klein's Instagram Story, dated March 6, 2025 (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

Twitch has not yet issued a statement regarding Klein's 30-day ban, his appeal being denied, and his eventual unban.

