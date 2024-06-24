"Be better. Set better examples" - Ava Kris Tyson's ex-wife Katie responds to Nickmercs' comments amid recent controversy

Ava Kris Tyson's (formerly known as Chris Tyson) ex-wife, Katie, has responded to Twitch and Kick streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs'" recent comments. For those out of the loop, on June 23, 2024, Nickmercs took to X and called out Ava Kris Tyson, saying that she should be "ashamed" for "leaving behind" her wife and child.

He tweeted:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife and child, to play pretend. One day you'll wake up, and realize what you've done."

Former Jimmy "MrBeast" crew member Jake "Jake the Viking" responded to this social media update by writing:

"Let 'em know!"

On June 24, 2024, Katie responded to X user @DramaAlert's viral tweet featuring Jake the Viking's comment by saying that her and Tucker's (Ava Kris Tyson and Katie's son) lives are "better than ever."

She elaborated:

"Mine and Tucker's life are both better than ever. Tucker's life is kept relatively private, as much as it can be, solely because of people like you who try to make a headline topic with a 4-year-old's life blasted as a headline. There are plenty of other things in this world to talk about, other than a 4-year-old who will one day see all of this. Imagine having to get introduced to the internet and having all of your life as headline topics. All of his life bashed all over the internet."

In response to Nickmercs' remarks, Katie wrote that the FaZe Clan co-owner should "be better" and "set better examples" as a parent. She added:

"I don't know who Nick is, and I don't care who he is, but as a parent himself, is this the example we want to set for our children? When we don't agree with someone, we bash them? Their families? Drag others' children through the trenches, by spreading false information about their lives? Be better. Set better examples."

"Trans people can be great parents" - Ava Kris Tyson responds to his ex-wife's address amid recent controversy involving Nickmercs

On the same day (June 24, 2024), Ava Kris Tyson addressed the community, explaining why her ex-wife decided to respond to the controversy. Claiming that netizens were using her child as a means to clickbait, the 27-year-old tweeted:

"Katie doesn't like being on the internet, but it's gotten to a point where people are using my 4-year-old child as clickbait, so we sat down and discussed how we wanted to address this. I mean seriously, I just scratched my kid's back for an hour and I have to respond to this."

Ava Kris Tyson's tweets, dated June 24, 2024 (Image via X)

The North Carolina native also stated that trans people can be great parents. She added:

"Anyways, trans people can be great parents, them and their ex-partners can have cordial and healthy co-parenting relationships, and anyone who throws a child into internet drama, does give a f**k about "saving the kids"

At the time of writing, Nickmercs had not responded to Ava Kris Tyson and Katie's recent tweet. What the Twitch streamer says remains to be seen.