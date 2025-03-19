"Can't wait to upload these": MrBeast teases three fantastic YouTube videos he is currently working on

Jimmy "MrBeast" has teased three different videos for YouTube that he is currently working on, in a post on X dated March 19, 2025. The famous content creator has made a brand out of the most outrageous videos on the Google-owned platform, going viral every week. Now that it has been a few weeks since the first season of the Prime Video show Beast Games aired its final episode, it seems Jimmy is back on the YouTube grind.

MrBeast has the habit of discussing his video ideas with his fans and has frequently shared his strategies to help aspiring YouTubers. In his most recent post on X, he teased three ongoing video projects that he is currently working on and noted how he could not wait to finish and upload them:

"I have a pilot living in a $2,500,000 private jet and if he doesn’t leave for 100 days he keeps it, a cop/criminal in a jail and if they don’t leave for 100 days they win $500,000, and someone living in a gym until he loses 100 pounds for $500,000. Can’t wait to upload these"

Readers should note that this is not the first time MrBeast has discussed these ideas. Last year in December (2024), he opened up about his plans after wrapping up the production for Beast Games and revealed how he has ongoing projects that involve pilots living in a private plane for 100 days. He also talked about the 100-pound gym challenge, noting that the video might not come out till 2026 because losing 100 pounds is quite a mean feat.

As for the cop/criminal-in-jail video, his X post on March 19 was supposedly the first time he divulged the idea on a public forum.

MrBeast is also inviting applicants for Beast Games Season 2

The teased YouTube videos are not the only project currently in the works for MrBeast. The popular content creator is looking to get back into his seat as a showrunner, with Beast Games Season 2 casting calls already out on the official website. The call for applicants went out earlier this month (March 2025), and now, Jimmy himself has urged people to sign up to have a chance to participate in the second season of the Prime Video show.

In an Instagram story on March 19, 2025, MrBeast invited "smart" and "intelligent" people to submit their applications via the official website, announcing:

"We're looking for the strongest people out there, the smartest people out there, or just in general people who are really good, like the best in the world at something."

Here is a detailed informative guide about the application process for Beast Games Season 2 for those interested.

