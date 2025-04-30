Caroline Kwan claims her Twitch stream for the show NEXT, presented by Progressive, was being viewbotted

Political commentator Caroline Kwan has claimed on her Discord that she will not be livestreaming the NEXT show on her Twitch channel after her broadcast on April 28, 2025, was allegedly viewbotted. A screenshot of her message addressing the supposed controversy was shared on April 29 on X by @Awk20000.

In the screenshot, Caroline Kwan announced that neither she nor her boyfriend, Will Neff, who was also participating and co-streaming the NEXT show, would be broadcasting it going forward and cited viewbotting as the main issue. The message reads:

"sooooooo due to the fact that my channel today was viewbotted I will no longer be streaming the NEXT show on my channel, if you want to watch it tomorrow you can watch it on any of the other streams (besides Will cuz he will also no longer be streaming it)"

For context, NEXT is an IRL Twitch show presented by Progressive that started in April 2025 and is slated to happen in three parts. The format of the show includes 24 streamers divided into two groups, with two individuals from each group qualifying for the finals. The show has a prize pool of $75,000.

On April 29, several popular streamers such as Caroline Kwan, AustinShow, BotezLive, and others livestreamed the NEXT show on their channels. However, their increased viewership during the broadcasts led to controversy with many viewers accusing the channels of allegedly being viewbotted in a now-deleted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

"Hold the right people accountable": Tectone defends Caroline Kwan while addressing the viewbotting controversy on Twitch

After Caroline Kwan's statement about viewbotting was shared on X, Tectone has addressed the controversy and defended the streamer. He insinuated that sponsors viewbot broadcasts without telling the creators on the platform because they think it makes for a better stream and claimed criticizing Caroline Kwan and Will Neff for the viewbotting "is stupid."

Tectone went on to call on the community to "hold the right people accountable" in his post on X, stating:

"Yes some Sponsors who don't get how twitch works will bot streamers because they think more views = better stream. No they don't get the OK with the streamers before they do this. Going after Caroline or Will for this is just stupid. Hold the right people accountable."

In related news, Twitch streamers RaKai and Lil Rodney Son were at the center of a big viewbotting controversy earlier this month after xQc accused them of using bots to inflate their viewership.

