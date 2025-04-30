  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Caroline Kwan claims her Twitch stream for the show NEXT, presented by Progressive, was being viewbotted

Caroline Kwan claims her Twitch stream for the show NEXT, presented by Progressive, was being viewbotted

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:03 GMT
Caroline Kwan addresses viewbotting controversy (Image via Caroline Kwan/YouTube)
Caroline Kwan addresses viewbotting controversy (Image via Caroline Kwan/YouTube)

Political commentator Caroline Kwan has claimed on her Discord that she will not be livestreaming the NEXT show on her Twitch channel after her broadcast on April 28, 2025, was allegedly viewbotted. A screenshot of her message addressing the supposed controversy was shared on April 29 on X by @Awk20000.

Ad

In the screenshot, Caroline Kwan announced that neither she nor her boyfriend, Will Neff, who was also participating and co-streaming the NEXT show, would be broadcasting it going forward and cited viewbotting as the main issue. The message reads:

"sooooooo due to the fact that my channel today was viewbotted I will no longer be streaming the NEXT show on my channel, if you want to watch it tomorrow you can watch it on any of the other streams (besides Will cuz he will also no longer be streaming it)"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For context, NEXT is an IRL Twitch show presented by Progressive that started in April 2025 and is slated to happen in three parts. The format of the show includes 24 streamers divided into two groups, with two individuals from each group qualifying for the finals. The show has a prize pool of $75,000.

On April 29, several popular streamers such as Caroline Kwan, AustinShow, BotezLive, and others livestreamed the NEXT show on their channels. However, their increased viewership during the broadcasts led to controversy with many viewers accusing the channels of allegedly being viewbotted in a now-deleted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Ad

"Hold the right people accountable": Tectone defends Caroline Kwan while addressing the viewbotting controversy on Twitch

Ad

After Caroline Kwan's statement about viewbotting was shared on X, Tectone has addressed the controversy and defended the streamer. He insinuated that sponsors viewbot broadcasts without telling the creators on the platform because they think it makes for a better stream and claimed criticizing Caroline Kwan and Will Neff for the viewbotting "is stupid."

Tectone went on to call on the community to "hold the right people accountable" in his post on X, stating:

Ad
"Yes some Sponsors who don't get how twitch works will bot streamers because they think more views = better stream. No they don't get the OK with the streamers before they do this. Going after Caroline or Will for this is just stupid. Hold the right people accountable."

In related news, Twitch streamers RaKai and Lil Rodney Son were at the center of a big viewbotting controversy earlier this month after xQc accused them of using bots to inflate their viewership.

About the author
Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya

Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.

Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.

As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.

Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.

When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications