Trainwreckstv says there are only 2 "consistent" ways to prove a Twitch streamer is viewbotting

Twitch and Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has joined in the event conversation about viewbotting which has been making headlines since xQc called out Kai Cenat's friends RaKai and Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" earlier this month for allegedly using bots to inflate their viewership numbers artificially. While Tyler did not mention anyone by name, in a post on X dated April 15, 2025, he claimed that there are only two consistent methods to prove a streamer is using viewbots.

Trainwreckstv claimed that the two were to catch viewbotters in 2025 either to have backend access to information from sponsorships or get the statistics from the streaming platform. The streamer wrote:

"There are only 2 *consistent* ways to catch a botter in 2025 and that’s by either the backend analytics of sponsorship opportunities or if you have backend access to the platform they stream on. These are the 2 main metrics that are the hardest to dupe."

He further claimed that streaming organizations and agencies also can be responsible for viewbotting, so the backend statistics have to come from the sponsors for proof:

"ALTHOUGH, SOME agencies are the ones responsible for botting their streamers so you’d have to get the data from the sponsor itself not the agency unless you find the right agencies, which only a few exist who aren’t a part of the bullshitting."

Dr DisRespect responds to Trainwreckstv's views on streamers viewbotting on major platforms

X user's post that elicited Trainwreckstv's response on viewbotting (Image via @xqcreviews/X)

Trainwreckstv's post about how to catch viewbotters was in response to X user @xqcreviews who claimed that using polls in Twitch chat could prove which creator had bots in their audience. @xqcreviews also noted that Twitch had added a "viewership tampering" report button for users to report broadcasts that they feel are being viewbotted.

Trainwreckstv, however, claimed using chat speed and polls are not accurate measurements. He said:

"polls, & chat speed are more often than not, NOT a good way to determine botting. Polls average ~10% of viewership in most categories and ~20% of viewership in high interaction categories, the same way viewership averages 1% of following, any higher than that is just evidence of a higher non-lurking community or the streamer operating at their peak point in their career."

He further wrote:

"Chat speed is also a terrible test as it is context based, you would have to compare same category same content and even then, community variance, and demographic variance muddies the waters."

Trainwreckstv further exclaimed that in the past creators who started trends online would be less likely to be using viewbots. The streamer claimed that it was not the case anymore and accused agencies of creating false hype to justify false viewership:

"Before there was another way, you could base it off who created trends, but now even that’s being manipulated by orgs and streamers creating false hype to legitimize false viewership through collabs and events."

Dr DisRespect replied to Trainwreckstv's in the same thread on X, and seemingly agreed with the streamer. Dr DisRespect slammed creators for using viewbots and claimed that they had no impact on the industry, calling them boring:

"Let’s see merchandise sales of these idiots too. Hahaha… they’re all fake Train. No real community. No real industry effect. Boring too."

Viewbotting has plagued major streaming platforms like Twitch and Kick for a long time with many streamers being accused of using their services to pad their viewership. Recently, Destiny and Dan Saltman claimed that OTK affiliated streamer Mizkif's Twitch channel is viewbotted.

