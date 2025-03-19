"Carti hates white people": Adin Ross' friend Cheesur accuses Playboi Carti of being racist against white people

Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur," who's a known associate of popular content creator Adin Ross, recently accused rapper Playboi Carti of being racist against white people. On his March 17, 2025, Nermin was reacting to the singer's Rolling Loud performance from last weekend when he made those statements.

Playboy Carti's Rolling Loud concert in California on Sunday March 16 was attended by many big streamers. Twitch star Kai Cenat danced on stage, where he met and sang along with none other The Weeknd.

Cheesur was looking through some of the clips from the concert on social media when he accused Playboi Carti of being a racist. The Kick streamer claimed that the "rapper hates white people":

"Carti is so f**king racist bro, can we talk about it? I am going to be the first streamer to come out and publicly say it, Carti hates white people, bro. Carti is a racist. Carti is deada** a f**king racist, bro."

Cheesur doubled down on his comment about Playboi Carti being a racist and claimed people who can't see it are blind:

"He is, he is. He doesn't like white people. Which is cool, everybody, it's cool, whatever. But it's obvious he doesn't like white people. And if you are blind and you can't see that, you are a f**king re**rd."

The clip of Cheesur calling the singer racist has garnered a lot of attention on social media after it was shared by X user @clippedszn. A few even seemed to agree with the Kick streamer.

Howver, most replies were not in support of Cheesur. Many countered his claims by stating Playboi Carti has many white people on his crew and frequently interacts with white fans.

"Half his crew is white TF?" questioned @dahtsick.

"cheesur don’t know nun, carti literally best friends wit a white dude," said @ayekeeno.

Some also noted how the rapper has a baby with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Cheesur made controversial statements about Playboi Carti days a Kick ban

Cheesur is quite a controversial figure on Kick. The streamer was also involved in a drama involving 50 Cent last year after the rapper put him on Drake's "opps" list. Drake himself has also put money trying to get the streamer to fight with Adin Ross for $1 million.

He was also banned on March 12, 2025. While the exact reason for the suspension is ubknown, many have speculated it was due to inappropriate behavior with fellow Kick streamer's teenage sister.

In 2024, Cheesur also faced a lot of criticism for insinuating that people shouldn't do business with black people while addressing BruceDropEmOff leaving Kick to return to Twitch.

Regardless, his ban from earlier this month only lasted about a day because his channel was restored on March 13, 2025. The clip of him accusing Playboi Carti of being racist against white people went viral roughly four days after his ban was lifted.

