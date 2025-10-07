  • home icon
  • CaseOh slams Twitch subscribers who complain about him pausing livestream to accommodate viewers watching ads

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:03 GMT
CaseOh slams Twitch subscribers who complained about him pausing livestream to accommodate viewers watching ads
A video from CaseOh's livestream has gone viral on X (Image via x.com/CaseOh__)

Twitch star Case "CaseOh" has gone viral on social media after slamming Twitch subscribers who complained about him pausing his gaming livestream to accommodate viewers experiencing ad breaks. On October 5, 2025, X user @CaseOhUpdates0 shared a 45-second video from the Arkansas native's recent gaming broadcast.

In the clip, CaseOh responded to a viewer who appeared to express their dissatisfaction with the streamer's decision to pause his livestream to wait for those watching advertisements.

While referring to a Twitch subscriber as "Mr. Money Bags," the 27-year-old said:

"Hey! $8 is a lot, bro! I'm going to keep it in a stack with y'all - $8 be adding up, and if you ain't got it, you ain't got it. That's life! You're going to talk about, 'This only $8 a month.' Not everybody got $8 a month. So, what about it? Huh? So, you got $8 a month? Okay, if you got it like that, gift 10 people who ain't got no sub a sub, since you got it like that. Oh, it's only $8 a month? Gift a hundred people who ain't got no sub a sub. You got it like that. Mr. Money Bags! Go ahead and do it then!"
As of this writing, the streamer's clip on X has amassed over 3.5 million views and more than 114.5k likes.

"I was just joking" - CaseOh responds after he went viral for slamming his Twitch subscriber live on stream

During a livestream on October 6, 2025, CaseOh was interacting with his viewers when he stated that "everyone was tweaking" after he went off at a Twitch subscriber in the viral video mentioned above.

While claiming that he was "just joking" when he told his viewer to gift 100 Twitch subscribers after they stated that $8 is not a lot of money, the content creator remarked:

"What's y'all doing up in here? Huh?! Oh, I know why y'all doing that because everybody tweaking. Bro, everybody tweaking about me cooking that dude last night. Bro, everybody, bro, dude, I was just joking when I cooked that dude talking about, 'If $8 ain't nothing, then go ahead and gift a hundred subs.' I wonder how that dude's doing right now. Yo, who's the guy that got cooked last night, talking about it's only $8 a month? Are you in here? Hey, a lot of people hate you right now, man. I am not going to lie."
CaseOh made headlines in July 2025 when he went on a hiatus from content creation after being diagnosed with an ear infection.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
