CaseOh slams Twitch subscribers who complain about him pausing livestream to accommodate viewers watching ads

Twitch star Case &quot;CaseOh&quot; has gone viral on social media after slamming Twitch subscribers who complained about him pausing his gaming livestream to accommodate viewers experiencing ad breaks. On October 5, 2025, X user @CaseOhUpdates0 shared a 45-second video from the Arkansas native's recent gaming broadcast.In the clip, CaseOh responded to a viewer who appeared to express their dissatisfaction with the streamer's decision to pause his livestream to wait for those watching advertisements.While referring to a Twitch subscriber as &quot;Mr. Money Bags,&quot; the 27-year-old said:&quot;Hey! $8 is a lot, bro! I'm going to keep it in a stack with y'all - $8 be adding up, and if you ain't got it, you ain't got it. That's life! You're going to talk about, 'This only $8 a month.' Not everybody got $8 a month. So, what about it? Huh? So, you got $8 a month? Okay, if you got it like that, gift 10 people who ain't got no sub a sub, since you got it like that. Oh, it's only $8 a month? Gift a hundred people who ain't got no sub a sub. You got it like that. Mr. Money Bags! Go ahead and do it then!&quot;As of this writing, the streamer's clip on X has amassed over 3.5 million views and more than 114.5k likes.&quot;I was just joking&quot; - CaseOh responds after he went viral for slamming his Twitch subscriber live on streamDuring a livestream on October 6, 2025, CaseOh was interacting with his viewers when he stated that &quot;everyone was tweaking&quot; after he went off at a Twitch subscriber in the viral video mentioned above.While claiming that he was &quot;just joking&quot; when he told his viewer to gift 100 Twitch subscribers after they stated that $8 is not a lot of money, the content creator remarked:&quot;What's y'all doing up in here? Huh?! Oh, I know why y'all doing that because everybody tweaking. Bro, everybody tweaking about me cooking that dude last night. Bro, everybody, bro, dude, I was just joking when I cooked that dude talking about, 'If $8 ain't nothing, then go ahead and gift a hundred subs.' I wonder how that dude's doing right now. Yo, who's the guy that got cooked last night, talking about it's only $8 a month? Are you in here? Hey, a lot of people hate you right now, man. I am not going to lie.&quot;CaseOh made headlines in July 2025 when he went on a hiatus from content creation after being diagnosed with an ear infection.