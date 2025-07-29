"Chopped them up and put them in bags": YouTuber speaks about his cameraman murdering his family 

Nathan Barnatt, an American actor and YouTuber who also goes by the alias "Dad," has spoken up about his cameraman murdering his family. On July 28, 2025, Nathan uploaded a 15-minute-18-second video titled My Camera Man Murdered His Family, during which he spoke about his association with Sam Haskell.

For context, Sam Haskell made headlines on July 14, 2025, when it was reported that he died by suicide after being accused of murdering and dismembering his wife and in-laws. Haskell was 37 years old when he died and was the son of Emmy-winning film producer Sam Haskell III.

Nathan described a situation in which his mother sent him a news report about Sam Haskell's crime. The YouTuber said:

"I'm reading it, and it says Sam Haskell. And I was like, 'Oh, my god! I do know this person!' I texted my mom back. I was like, 'Yeah, I do know this person.' This is so bizarre. And it's saying how Sam, allegedly at this point, murdered his wife, and then her mother and her father, so his in-laws in Tarzana, which is here in L.A. And then chopped them up and put them in bags, and then had day laborers come to the house to take the bags and throw them away in dumpsters."

Elaborating on how Haskell was eventually arrested, Nathan stated:

"It wasn't until later when a person was rumaging through the dumpsters, somewhere in L.A., and they opened up a bag and they found a limb in the dumpster. And then, they called the cops, and the cops come, investigated the dumpster, then the cops went to Sam's place, investigated in his place, and then they found all the bags of body parts in different dumpsters around L.A. And then Sam was arrested." (Timestamp - 08:52)

"It didn't feel real" - YouTuber Nathan discusses his reaction after learning about the crime his cameraman committed

At the 10-minute mark of the video, Nathan discussed how he reacted after he learned about Sam Haskell's crime. The YouTuber claimed to have contacted his former business associates, who also knew Haskell, to find out if they were aware of the circumstances.

Describing the situation as "strange" and "weird," Nathan stated:

"It was when Sam was arrested that I found out about this through the news article my mom sent me. I texted immediately the producer I worked with at Maker, a bunch of other people, camera people, and people who knew Sam. And I was like, 'Are you guys seeing this? Have you seen this?' And most of them hadn't seen it at that point. It was just like a... it didn't feel real, it's so strange, it's so weird! It's just like this isn't a real thing. This hasn't happened. This is in movies!" (Timestamp - 10:17)

Nathan made headlines on July 8, 2025, when he commented on the alleged actions of YouTubers Ian "iDubbbz" and Anisa Johma following the cancellation of Creator Clash 3.

