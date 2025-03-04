Cinna and Valkyrae break down crying while recalling what happened after being chased by individual during IRL stream

On March 3, 2025, Cinna and Valkyrae went live to discuss an unsettling experience they, along with Emiru, had faced the previous day. On March 2, 2025, Emiru joined Cinna and Valkyrae on the sixth day of their Sis-a-thon Twitch marathon, and they decided to go IRL streaming. However, things took a dangerous turn when a stranger began following them.

Emiru has opened up about her experience in a post on X, explaining how the individual became hostile and made threats toward the entire group after she refused to give him her phone number. In the end, the streamers managed to escape, and the police were called to handle the situation.

The following day, Valkyrae and Cinna went live on Twitch and almost broke down crying as they recounted the events that occurred after the stream ended. Cinna described how they had sought refuge in a store to escape the man, who had started chasing them and appeared to be reaching for something in his pocket:

"He kept running and trying to get something out of his pocket. When that clip cut off, we had to run into a store screaming that somebody was going to kill us so that somebody would step in and let us in the back. And we were lucky that one of the workers was not like questioning us, actually believed us, and took us all into the back."

As Valkyrae consoled her, Cinna explained how the individual seemed to disappear once they were inside the store:

"They were panicked, they did not know what to do. So they tried to bring us behind the buildings to help us. But we didn't know where he was. I think when we went into the store, he backed off because it was a lot of people."

Cinna cries with Valkyrae while explaining how they escaped individual who followed them

Clips of the incident have gone viral on social media, with many in the community condemning the individual who followed the trio. Pokimane also addressed the situation on X, urging the police to take action against the man responsible for harassing the streamers.

In the clips, the individual can be seen following Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru around the park they were visiting. The situation escalated when the man asked Emiru for her phone number and followed them to a food stand, where he made threatening remarks before charging at them. The broadcast abruptly cut off as the group seemed to be running away from him.

In their subsequent Twitch stream, Cinna and Valkyrae opened up about how they found refuge in a store. The two were tearful as they shared their experience.

After describing the assistance they received from the store workers, Cinna explained that they still felt unsafe, as they had no idea where the man had gone after they escaped:

"So we didn't know where he was, we didn't know where he went, and we had to beg the workers to hide us because they kept trying to tell us that— it's not their fault— But they kept trying to get us to go back around to where it happened. And saying that he was gone. But we said we didn't know if he was going to come back."

While wiping away tears, she further shared that the group, including Emiru and Valkyrae, had to hide in a shed for 15 minutes before the police arrived on the scene:

"So, we had to hide in a shed for 15 minutes before the cops came."

Other content creators, like QTCinderella, also responded to the incident, encouraging female streamers to prioritize professional security when doing IRL broadcasts.

