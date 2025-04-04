"Common predatory practice": Community reacts to report about Twitch allegedly billing users and not canceling subscriptions to banned streamers

On April 3, 2025, a report from Dexerto claiming Twitch has been billing users who are subscribed to some of the permanently banned streamers has caused an uproar in the community. The report has been widely shared by frequent users of the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform on social media, with many accusing the website of not auto-cancelling their subscriptions.

A post titled "Twitch has been charging users for subscriptions to permabanned streamers for years" has gone viral on the streamer-related r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Many Redditors have shared strongly worded responses against the platform while discussing the report, with some calling it a "predatory practice":

"common predatory practice of all subscription services. there really needs to be better consumer protection laws in place because it's ridiculous." wrote one Redditor.

A few have also indicated that the matter should be "brought to court":

"This needs to make its way to the court system. You are charging money, for service that the people are not receiving." claimed a community member.

Others have criticized Amazon, who acquired Twitch in 2014 for $970 million.

"Amazon owned company being scammy? Say it isn't so!" exclaimed a Redditor.

Some tried to rationalize the reasons Twitch might be doing this and blamed other users for not taking notice.

"Twitch needs to terminate subs if the streamer is permabanned, but they don't because permabans aren't permabans because Twitch backtracks on them so much. I get letting a sub renew if a streamer is banned for a week or a month, because terminating them would drive the streamer off platform, but permas should be for when the streamer is supposed to be driven off the platform for good." said a user.

"Its not Twitchs responsibility that these mouth breathers don't cancel their subs or monitor their bank account." said another user.

"Yeah this seems more like a viewer problem lmao. Getting perma’d and choosing to stay subbed is wild logic." claimed a Reddit user.

Some Redditors slammed those defending Twitch, noting that charging viewers subscription money for permanently banned streamers is a violation of its own policies.

"Weird comments defending twitch here, yes people should unsubscribe but also it’s in their own policy that the subs shouldn’t renew if the streamer is banned." wrote a netizen.

Twitch is reportedly violating its own policies by renewing subscriptions to permanently banned streamers

As per Dexerto's report, Twitch has been renewing subscriptions to permanently banned streamers. Meaning, that users who were subscribed to those streamers not only get charged but the creators are allegedly getting payouts despite not making any content and being banned from the platform.

Many social media users have noted this as dubious behavior, claiming that because they are getting billed without getting the benefits of being a subscriber, this violates the website's rules.

According to the Community Guidelines on the official Twitch website, subscriptions should not renew for streamers who have been permanently banned. The relevant part of the official rules under the 'Restrictions' subheading of the 'About Account Enforcements and Chat Bans' section reads as follows:

"If you are indefinitely suspended, you will not be able to utilize Twitch monetization tools during your suspension and existing recurring subscriptions to your channel will not renew."

While there has been a public outcry since the report came out, Twitch has yet to publicly address the controversy.

