Controversial Twitch streamer Greekgodx gets indefinitely banned from Rust server, calls the decision "weird"

Controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" has once again made headlines by getting indefinitely banned from the Rust server. For those unaware, several prominent content creators, including Felix "xQc," Matthew "Mizkif," and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," have been playing Rust for the past few days. Greekgodx was one of them and recently garnered attention for his in-game antics.

On May 29, 2024, a 40-second clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, showcasing the Briton getting indefinitely banned from the Rust server, where the popular streamers were playing.

Here's what the in-game message said:

"Amsterdam II. Procedural Map - 223/500. These are the server rules. This is where a server owner can put rules and other information about their server. Disconnected: Banned: Banned indefinitely."

Greekgodx was taken aback after realizing he had been suspended from the server. Calling the decision "weird," the 31-year-old remarked:

"Wait... are you kidding me? I got banned! I don't know. That's weird. Why am I banned?

"You f**ked it up because you pushed the envelope too much" - Twitch streamer CoconutB claims Greekgodx's community got him banned from the Rust server

On the same day (May 29, 2024), Greekgodx connected with fellow Twitch streamer Josiah "CoconutB" to discuss his indefinite ban from the Rust server. According to CoconutB, Greekgodx's community on the Twitch chat did not have "best interests in mind" and wanted to see him "burn."

He said:

"None of these people in chat that are spamming have your best interest in mind. They are f**king incels that want to watch you burn and want to farm this entire content. They have nothing f**king going on and they have never even talked to a girl, nor have they ever kissed a girl in their entire lives."

CoconutB asserted that Greekgodx needed to moderate his Twitch chat because it "reflected" his behavior. He went on to say that the content creator could potentially be barred from future streamer events:

"I know this chat isn't you, Greek. But you need to moderate your chat because they f**king reflect off your behavior. And you needed this event and you were getting back in good graces with so many people. But you f**ked it up, bro! You f**ked it up because you pushed the envelope too much and you're barred from this event. You might be barred from future events, too."

In other news, on May 28, 2024, xQc was left shocked at Greekgodx's behavior towards a female player in Rust, labeling the streamer's actions "weird."