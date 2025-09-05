CoryxKenshin returns to YouTube and apologizes months after allegations against him surfaced

Cory "CoryxKenshin" has returned to YouTube. On September 4, 2025, CoryxKenshin uploaded a 38-second video to his official channel on the platform. While taking accountability for "poor communication" with his community, the 32-year-old stated that he would fulfill his promise to upload 100 videos this year.

Ad

He said:

"Samurai, stand up! Sorry about the poor communication. That's my bad. But like I said at the beginning of the year, a 100 videos (Text appears on screen saying, '100 no this doesn't count toward the 100 lol')

Ad

Trending

Many fans online have shared their thoughts on the short video, with some commenting on CoryxKenshin's decision not to address the controversy that happened in July 2025.

"'Poor communication' coryxkenshin didn’t even address the controversy," X user @Why_4k said.

"As a Coryxkenshin fan, wether allegations are true or false, not coming out and speaking about it is not okay. He owes it to his fans to give some clarity. Dude hasn’t said anything in forever. Even Markiplier updates his fans when he’s in the hospital recovering," X user @cryptichu posted.

Ad

"CoryxKenshin said 100 videos this year? He's uploaded 31 so far. He's never going to upload again after this year LOL," X user @PKSparkxx remarked.

Allegations against CoryxKenshin revisited

CoryxKenshin made headlines on July 14, 2025, when PandaNinjaXx shared a series of TikTok posts, alleging that the content creator had abused and manipulated her during their supposed relationship.

In one of her three-part stories posted on the ByteDance-owned social media platform, PandaNinjaXx accused CoryxKenshin of emotional and mental abuse, manipulation, narcissistic behavior, love-bombing, emotional abandonment, and gaslighting.

Ad

Elaborating on the type of "damage" she had endured during their alleged relationship, PandaNinjaXx wrote:

"You treated my body, my heart, my time like they were things you could shelve and retrieve whenever it suited you. Like, I only existed when you needed to feel wanted. You made sure your absence cut deeper than your presence ever comforted. And the worse part? That kind of damage takes effort. So... congratulations."

Ad

Additionally, PandaNinjaXx shared several screenshots of her alleged text conversations with the content creator that took place on the Xbox platform.

On July 15, 2025, PandaNinjaXx issued a statement regarding the situation, pleading with the online community to "stop the SA (sexual assault) allegations towards" CoryxKenshin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More