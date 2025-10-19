Cristiano Ronaldo mentions IShowSpeed in his social media post, fans go crazy

Cristiano Ronaldo has mentioned YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; in his Instagram Story. On October 18, 2025, IShowSpeed hosted a livestream to watch Al-Nassr's football match against Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia. After Ronaldo's team won the match with five goals, the Ohio native was invited to celebrate the moment.The Portuguese football legend noticed the streamer on the ground and instructed him to beat the drum.In response, IShowSpeed said:&quot;Oh, you want me to do it? You want me to do it, Ronaldo? I'll do it, Ronaldo. How do I do it? Okay. Boom, boom, clap.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo eventually shared the moment on his official Instagram account, with a Story captioned:&quot;I see you, @ishowspeed 👀&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story, in which he mentioned IShowSpeed (Image via instagram.com/stories/cristiano)Thousands of fans on X have commented on Ronaldo posting an Instagram Story featuring Darren.&quot;He’s been waiting for this moment for years😭😭❤️&quot; X user @Vinod_r108 wrote.&quot;Dream Come true for you , congratulations bro I wish we had someone like speed for Messi 😂😂🤝🏻&quot; X user @Mrbullemmy stated.&quot;Speed is winning at life man😭🔥&quot; X user @flyboybhit posted.&quot;Some legendary moments, framing it would be nice&quot; X user @OriodofeNathan commented.&quot;Bro, I've been watching you since you tried to meet him as his biggest fan, nothing has changed, you're still his biggest fan, but now with much better memories!&quot; X user @perjacobovsky said.IShowSpeed says he does not want to meet Ronaldo on streamAt the three-hour mark of his livestream, after celebrating Al-Nassr's victory over Al Fateh, IShowSpeed expressed a desire to meet Ronaldo off-stream. While he initially wanted to stream the moment, the YouTube and Twitch streamer decided to meet the 40-year-old off-streamHe elaborated:&quot;I might want to meet him off-stream. I think I'll stream, chat. I ain't going to lie. I want to talk to him. Serious. For a reason, chat. Chat, I can meet him, but I don't want to meet him on stream. I'm going to be honest. Don't say L, though. Don't say L. Don't say L. I don't want to do it on stream, though. Okay? I know y'all gonna say L. I know y'all gonna say no. But I think I want to do it. Yeah, I want to really talk to him.&quot;Timestamp - 03:58:15In other streamer news, Twitch has issued a statement after Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; allegedly got assaulted at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California.