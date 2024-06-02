"Didn't directly say it was about me" - Pokimane provides clarification about her former editor's inappropriate behavior

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has provided clarification about her former video editor's inappropriate behavior. For those unaware, on June 1, 2024, a minute-long video went viral on social media platforms, such as Reddit and X, in which Pokimane explained why her video editor failed to meet deadlines. The Moroccan-Canadian personality stated:

"Tell me why he proceeds to tell me that the reason why he would sometimes turn around videos a week or two late is because he couldn't stop... touching himself. I was trying to pick which word to use. To me, he's in a way employer of many, many months."

On the same day, X user @FearedBuck's tweet went viral, garnering over 5.8 million viewers. They wrote:

"Pokimane says her editor told her he couldn't make deadlines because he was busy touching himself to her videos while editing them."

Earlier today (June 2, 2024), the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder took to her alternate X handle, @imane, to thank those who applied to be her video editor. She then claimed that @FearedBuck's tweet was "kinda misleading."

Providing clarification about her former editor's inappropriate behavior, Pokimane tweeted:

"Thank you for the dozens of editor applications sent to my e-mail today LMFAO, but this happened years ago! Also, (the) tweet/wording (is) kinda misleading, he said this to me but didn't directly say it was about me. Either way, (the) convo ended and (the) working relationship ended."

"That changes the entire situation" - xQc reacts to Pokimane's clarification about her former video editor's inappropriate behavior

During a livestream on June 2, 2024, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to Pokimane's tweet on her alternate X handle through which she clarified her former video editor's inappropriate behavior.

The French-Canadian personality was taken aback after reading her social media update and remarked:

"Wait, what?! Wait... that's a complete different story then! Wait, that changes the entire situation. It's still so bad."

According to xQc, Imane could have described the situation "better." He elaborated:

"Okay, say whatever you want, okay? I might... guys, you can word it way better. Okay? You can word this way better! For sure. Right? You can say, 'I have a personal problem related to whatever or personal health problem or mental health.' If you're addicted to je**ing off, it's a problem. It can happen to some people, right? I don't think it's... they should be shunned that hard. Like, it's bad but, I mean, it happens to people."

The former Overwatch pro added:

"The distinction between jer**ng off to jer**ng off to your employee's video that they sent to you is, I think, it's universes of differences. Right?"

Pokimane is a renowned figure in the livestreaming industry, best known for her Just Chatting and gaming content. The 28-year-old joined Twitch in 2013 and became one of the first female streamers to amass over nine million followers on her channel.