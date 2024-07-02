Kick streamer Louis Sammartino, popularly known as "LosPollosTV," gave a rather snarky response to fellow Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" when the latter wanted to squash their ongoing beef. For those unaware, the two have had their differences in the past. N3on, however, appeared to extend his hand of friendship. In the message (shared by LosPollosTv on X), N3on said:

"Hey bro, I'm in Vegas too. We should just squash the beef on stream. No point in having any bad blood bro. I'm genuinely trying to go on a new path also and improve myself."

Despite the seemingly welcoming and friendly nature of the message, LosPollosTV wasn't quite on the same page with N3on. He gave a scathing reply, stating:

"Yeah, but one condition though (N3on responded, 'Wassup, LMK.') Dive off that Vegas balcony first."

A screenshot of the text exchanges between the two streamers (Image via X)

"Genuinely tried to change my ways" - N3on responds to the troll-worthy response of LosPollosTV

Popular Kick streamer LosPollosTV's snarky comments did not go unnoticed by N3on. The latter responded through his alternate X account (@N3onalt):

"Genuinely tried to change my ways and apologize but you wanna go on Twitter and post DMs? It’s all good bro. Hope that helps you sleep at night."

N3on responds to the screenshot being posted on X (Image via X)

Seeing N3on's reply to his post, LosPollosTV too responded, highlighting a past controversy where he supposedly received some unwelcoming comments from the streamer. He said:

"Hey, little buddy remember when you said you were gonna murder my family in front of 100k viewers? I almost didn't sleep well that night, until I realized 97k of those were bots so I slept like a baby."

Los' response to N3on's comments on his post on X (Image via X)

It's fair to say that N3on isn't the most well-received streamer in the community. He has had feuds with multiple streamers, particularly from the Kick community. One notable feud involved Adin Ross. They used to be friends at one point too.

He has also had a feud with controversial streamer Jack Doherty. When the two came face to face during a recent BKFC event, they engaged in a physical altercation. This was followed by both being temporarily suspended from Kick.

