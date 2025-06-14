Political commentator and streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" divulged during a recent broadcast that he didn't participate in the voting process for the 2024 US Presidential elections. Subsequently, the streamer revealed that he did not vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Ad

Furthermore, the former OTK member also shared his current stance, stating that he does not regret his decision:

"No, I didn't vote for Kamala Harris either. I just simply chose not to vote. I didn't feel like either candidate deserved the vote. I thought neither of them were very good, and so I chose not to vote for either one of them... At this point right now, I do not regret my decision."

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to fund two proxy wars": Asmongold expresses his gripes with the current Trump administration

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emerging as a prominent voice in the political commentary genre of livestreaming, Asmongold has often expressed support for Trump's policies and strategies, including the recent actions by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

He has been highly critical of the protests taking place against the governmental organization, often calling out content creators like Hasan "HasanAbi" for supporting them.

However, in his recent broadcast, which he hosted on multiple platforms simultaneously, Asmongold stated that he is discontented with the United States' participation in the Israel-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The streamer expressed that he does not wish for the country to be involved in two "proxy wars":

Ad

"If he is able to lock down these... You know, keep us out of the war with Iran. Like, I speak for basically- I mean, how many of you guys wanna die for Israel? How many of you guys wanna go to war for Israel? Like, I certainly f**king don't. Like, I don't want to do that. Like, Israel's problems are Israel's problems... I don't want to fund two proxy wars."

Ad

One True King (OTK) is a media organization co-founded by Asmongold. The organization recently revealed that it would be hosting some of its upcoming events exclusively on Kick, produced via Kick Studios.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More