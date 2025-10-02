  • home icon
  • "Doesn't he have predator aura?": Sneako says Dan Clancy "looked like Zodiac Killer" during his appearance in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:17 GMT
Sneako says Dan Clancy "looked like Zodiac Killer" (Image via Sneako/Parti)

A video of controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" commenting on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's appearance in Kai Cenat's now-concluded Mafiathon 3 subathon has surfaced on social media. In a one-minute-17-second clip shared by X user @Awk20000, the Parti and Rumble streamer shared his thoughts on Dan Clancy and how he presented himself during the New Yorker's subathon.

While claiming that he "got banned for no reason" from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, Sneako remarked:

"Doesn't he have, like, predator aura? I know, I did get banned for no reason, just to get the heat off Hasan. But doesn't he have, like, he looks like a drawing - 'FBI wanted: Guy j**king off in a playground.' It would be Dan Clancy in this exact outfit, sitting like this getting down. You know the green line theory? It's also, like, common decency - if you're sitting next to another man, you don't just, like... you don't point your c**k right at them. Am I the only one?"
The permanently banned YouTuber went on to say that the 61-year-old "looked like the Zodiac Killer":

"He looks like the Zodiac Killer. Yeah! He looks like the drawing of a serial killer. Like Ted Kaczynski before they caught him. Like Dan Schneider. Why is he just... like, if I have a guest here on the stream, I am not like, 'Yeah, so, why do you f**king hate Adin Ross? So, Pokimane's pretty hot, but I mostly g**n to Amouranth.'"
Sneako claims "every single streamer says" the N-word while reacting to Adin Ross' collaboration with Young Thug

During a recent Parti livestream, Sneako reacted to a clip from Adin Ross' collaboration with Young Thug, during which the American rapper played his contentious new single, Ninja. For those unaware, Young Thug repeatedly used the N-word with the hard R at the end of the opening track of his album UY Scuti.

While reciting the lyrics live on stream, Sneako said:

"Every single streamer says it. Every single one. Stop believing that, whole, 'I'm a great person! I would never...' Every single streamer says n****r with the hard R. As soon as the camera turns off, if they don't say it on camera, they say it off. Every single one. Holy moly! What a f**king n****r."
In other news, Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's "Mount Rushmore of streamers" by saying that Paul "Ice Poseidon" and Adin Ross "deserve a lot more respect."

