"Doesn't he have predator aura?": Sneako says Dan Clancy "looked like Zodiac Killer" during his appearance in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

A video of controversial internet personality Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; commenting on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's appearance in Kai Cenat's now-concluded Mafiathon 3 subathon has surfaced on social media. In a one-minute-17-second clip shared by X user @Awk20000, the Parti and Rumble streamer shared his thoughts on Dan Clancy and how he presented himself during the New Yorker's subathon.While claiming that he &quot;got banned for no reason&quot; from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, Sneako remarked:&quot;Doesn't he have, like, predator aura? I know, I did get banned for no reason, just to get the heat off Hasan. But doesn't he have, like, he looks like a drawing - 'FBI wanted: Guy j**king off in a playground.' It would be Dan Clancy in this exact outfit, sitting like this getting down. You know the green line theory? It's also, like, common decency - if you're sitting next to another man, you don't just, like... you don't point your c**k right at them. Am I the only one?&quot;The permanently banned YouTuber went on to say that the 61-year-old &quot;looked like the Zodiac Killer&quot;:&quot;He looks like the Zodiac Killer. Yeah! He looks like the drawing of a serial killer. Like Ted Kaczynski before they caught him. Like Dan Schneider. Why is he just... like, if I have a guest here on the stream, I am not like, 'Yeah, so, why do you f**king hate Adin Ross? So, Pokimane's pretty hot, but I mostly g**n to Amouranth.'&quot;Sneako claims &quot;every single streamer says&quot; the N-word while reacting to Adin Ross' collaboration with Young ThugDuring a recent Parti livestream, Sneako reacted to a clip from Adin Ross' collaboration with Young Thug, during which the American rapper played his contentious new single, Ninja. For those unaware, Young Thug repeatedly used the N-word with the hard R at the end of the opening track of his album UY Scuti.While reciting the lyrics live on stream, Sneako said:&quot;Every single streamer says it. Every single one. Stop believing that, whole, 'I'm a great person! I would never...' Every single streamer says n****r with the hard R. As soon as the camera turns off, if they don't say it on camera, they say it off. Every single one. Holy moly! What a f**king n****r.&quot;In other news, Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has shared his thoughts on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's &quot;Mount Rushmore of streamers&quot; by saying that Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon&quot; and Adin Ross &quot;deserve a lot more respect.&quot;