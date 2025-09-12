"He was a complete f**king idiot": FaZe Lacy comments on Charlie Kirk's shooting during livestream

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" recently gave his take on the shooting of Charlie Kirk that took place at Utah Valley University during the latter's address to students there as part of a speaking event. In his Twitch broadcast on September 11, 2025, Lacy talked about an X post he had made about the shooting.

Lacy claimed that even though he disagreed with the ideologies propagated by Charlie Kirk, he believed that people were increasingly becoming "desensitized" to politically motivated violence:

"The point in the message behind my tweet was not that anything or his messages were okay, because I'm going to be honest, I looked into what he said, he was a complete f**king idiot. I'm just being honest. I don't agree with what he says, or what his message was at all. Okay? I don't, but, what the point of my tweet yesterday was, was the fact that we are so desensitized to what we are seeing. The fact that in the last three, I have opened my timeline and I have watched with my own eyes, and I'm sure kids have watched with their own eyes, two people getting murdered instead of the message behind that being, this is wrong, this should not be a thing that people are seeing, it's that people are celebrating it."

"Doesn’t matter what side of politics you are on": FaZe Lacy opines on the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk in an X post

American right-wing political influencer Charlie Kirk's recent demise has become a hot topic of discussion within the streaming community, with commentators such as John "Tectone" expressing how they feel about it. In his X post made on September 10, 2025, that is, the day of Charlie Kirk's shooting, FaZe Lacy also expressed his feelings about political violence.

Stating that Charlie Kirk's shooting should be viewed as a loss of human life instead of solely focusing on political views and beliefs, Lacy wrote in his X post:

"It doesn’t matter what side of politics you are on, what you agree and disagree with. Another human losing their life and leaving a family without a father is more important than whatever beliefs anyone has. There’s a serious problem, and discrediting it because of 'sides' is so sad. Prayers."

Meanwhile, right-wing political podcaster Ben Shapiro has also expressed his grief over the incident in an X post, with him stating that he felt "stunned and heartbroken" about Kirk's demise.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More