"DOG ZAPPER can't defend himself": xQc calls out HasanAbi's editor for sharing "deranged post" about him featuring Dr DisRespect

Streamer Felix "xQc," sometimes referred to as the "debunker," has been a key figure in the analysis of the CollarGate controversy. For context, during a Twitch broadcast on October 7, 2025, streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" allegedly shocked his dog, Kaya, with a shock collar after she stepped off her designated platform. This moment sparked widespread criticism against Hasan across the internet.In response to the backlash, Hasan showcased the collar in a stream the following day and claimed that the collar "has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it." xQc reviewed this claim and came to the conclusion that the collar was tampered with and had tape over the area where the electric prongs attach.This theory was later confirmed by QTCinderella, who, during a visit to the FaZe subathon house, confirmed that the collar has the capacity to shock as well. Following the controversy, on October 15, HasanAbi's editor, @muskawo, posted an image of Felix with Dr DisRespect, claiming that the streamer is "friends with every pedophile." For context, in 2020, a former Twitch employee alleged that Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban resulted from inappropriate text exchanges with a minor:"Dude xqc is friends with EVERY pedophile he is like québécois Epstein."Felix clapped back soon after, calling out Hasan and his editor, saying:"Hasan's editor reposts deranged post of me because his goat (DOG ZAPPER⚡️🐕‍🦺) can't defend himself against ANY allegations made against him. Being fed a lie and disproving it is apparently deserving of that treatment. Yikes." @muskawo responds to xQc muskawo @muskawoLINKI love that nowhere in this post did I mention hasan 🤷🏻‍♀️Two hours later, @muskawo responded to Felix, claiming that the post had nothing to do with HasanAbi:"I love that nowhere in this post did I mention hasan 🤷🏻‍♀️"He then went on to share a post featuring images of Felix with Drake, Donald Trump, Dr DisRespect, and Adin Ross, with the caption:"Why are so many of your photos with scammers, rapists, pedophiles, or all three?"