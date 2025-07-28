"Don't f**k with me": Ironmouse slams VTuber agencies trying to recruit her following VShojo controversy

Twitch streamer Ironmouse has voiced her dissatisfaction with VTuber agencies that are trying to recruit her following her departure from VShojo. On July 27, 2025, a 51-second video from Ironmouse's recent livestream surfaced on social media. In it, the content creator can be seen discussing how she received emails and messages from people asking her to join their VTuber and content creator agencies. Many also suggested that she start her own organization for virtual streamers.While pleading with people to not approach her with such offers, the Puerto Rican personality said:&quot;So many emails and DMs about people either asking me to join their VTuber corpo, or their content creator corpo, or their content creator agency, or people asking me to help me in creating my own corpo. Yeah, can you, like, not? How about don't do that? How about don't do that? How about no? How about do not?!&quot;Claiming that she &quot;needed some time&quot; to be an independent VTuber, Ironmouse added:&quot;Don't f**k with me, bro! You think I'm f**king around?! I ain't joking, b**ch! I need a tiny bit of break. I need some time to be indie. Yeah, I'm like, 'Dude, it's only been a few days! Like, what the f**k?! Can you, like, no?'&quot;Netizens had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;While I can kinda understand it considering it IS freaking Ironmouse, I'm scratching my head and wondering who in their right mind would legitimately think Mousey will go &quot;hell yeah, sign me up with your company/group/cult!&quot; and join up with them. Especially this soon after the whole ordeal Like...do they think she was born yesterday?&quot; Redditor u/Fireboy759 posted.&quot;Reaching out to attempt and get her to sign this soon is in incredibly bad taste honestly.&quot; Redditor u/4ny3ody wrote.&quot;She just left her company after one of the biggest Vturber scandals ever and they have the balls to ask her to join another one? What the hell is wrong with them?&quot; Redditor u/rexshen remarked.Ironmouse and VShojo controversy briefly exploredOn July 21, 2025, Ironmouse announced her departure from VShojo via a YouTube video. She also leveled allegations against the American organization, claiming that they &quot;misled&quot; her and owed her a significant amount of money. Furthermore, the Twitch streamer alleged that VShojo failed to pay more than half a million dollars to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.This triggered a domino effect, with many other prominent VTubers affiliated with the agency eventually leaving VShojo.On July 25, 2025, VShojo CEO Justin &quot;Gunrun&quot; Ignacio released a public statement about the situation, announcing the organization's shutdown. Gunrun also claimed that the company had failed to generate revenue through its business model and had subsequently filed for bankruptcy.