"I was bed-rotten": Ironmouse opens up about being an "emotional mess" amid VShojo controversy

Twitch VTuber Ironmouse has returned to livestreaming after announcing her departure from VShojo. On July 23, 2025, the content creator hosted a Just Chatting livestream, during which she opened up about being an &quot;emotional mess&quot; amid the controversy surrounding the American VTuber agency.While claiming that she usually takes a hiatus from content creation when she is unwell, Ironmouse said:&quot;I'm going to be honest - I was not sure when I was going to stream again because I have been... I've been an emotional mess. I've been an emotional mess. It's been a very difficult time for me. This is the longest break that I've ever taken from streaming since I started streaming a long time ago. OGs will know that when I first started streaming, I used to take breaks for, like, weeks, months at a time from being sick. And then after a while, when I started becoming stable, I would stream all the time. I would never take a break. And this is, like, the longest break I've ever taken.&quot;Ironmouse then stated that she had been &quot;bed-rotten,&quot; adding that she &quot;didn't even talk&quot; and &quot;say a word&quot; over the past few days:&quot;I have a few things I want to say before I move on to other fun stuff and happy stuff and... you know... you missed me? I missed you guys, too! I missed you guys, too! I missed you guys so much! I was just, like, I think for a few days, I didn't even talk. I didn't even say a word. I was like, you know, bed-rotten. I wish I could say I was getting work done, but I was not. I have not been able to do anything. You know?&quot;Timestamp - 00:27:47Ironmouse says she can't share details about situation involving VShojo as of this momentAt the 30-minute mark of the broadcast, Ironmouse stated that she was unable to provide additional information about her situation with VShojo.For context, on July 21, 2025, the Twitch streamer released a YouTube video titled Why I Left VShojo,&quot; in which she claimed that the talent agency owed her and the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) a significant amount of money. Furthermore, she insinuated that she was pursuing legal action against the organization.Commenting on the situation, Ironmouse said the following during her comeback Twitch stream:&quot;Unfortunately, at this time, I cannot say anything more than what I said in the video. But, please know, just like I said in the video, the second, the minute, the hour, the moment, the nanosecond... the second I am able to speak and say what I want to say, I will say whatever I have to say. I will say everything that I can when I'm able to. &quot;On the same day (July 23, 2025), Ironmouse's crowdfunding campaign for IDF raised more than $1 million on Tiltify.com.