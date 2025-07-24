"I was bed-rotten": Ironmouse opens up about being an "emotional mess" amid VShojo controversy

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:56 GMT
Twitch VTuber Ironmouse (Image via Ironmouse/Twitch)

Twitch VTuber Ironmouse has returned to livestreaming after announcing her departure from VShojo. On July 23, 2025, the content creator hosted a Just Chatting livestream, during which she opened up about being an "emotional mess" amid the controversy surrounding the American VTuber agency.

While claiming that she usually takes a hiatus from content creation when she is unwell, Ironmouse said:

"I'm going to be honest - I was not sure when I was going to stream again because I have been... I've been an emotional mess. I've been an emotional mess. It's been a very difficult time for me. This is the longest break that I've ever taken from streaming since I started streaming a long time ago. OGs will know that when I first started streaming, I used to take breaks for, like, weeks, months at a time from being sick. And then after a while, when I started becoming stable, I would stream all the time. I would never take a break. And this is, like, the longest break I've ever taken."
Ironmouse then stated that she had been "bed-rotten," adding that she "didn't even talk" and "say a word" over the past few days:

"I have a few things I want to say before I move on to other fun stuff and happy stuff and... you know... you missed me? I missed you guys, too! I missed you guys, too! I missed you guys so much! I was just, like, I think for a few days, I didn't even talk. I didn't even say a word. I was like, you know, bed-rotten. I wish I could say I was getting work done, but I was not. I have not been able to do anything. You know?"
Timestamp - 00:27:47

Ironmouse says she can't share details about situation involving VShojo as of this moment

At the 30-minute mark of the broadcast, Ironmouse stated that she was unable to provide additional information about her situation with VShojo.

For context, on July 21, 2025, the Twitch streamer released a YouTube video titled Why I Left VShojo," in which she claimed that the talent agency owed her and the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) a significant amount of money. Furthermore, she insinuated that she was pursuing legal action against the organization.

Commenting on the situation, Ironmouse said the following during her comeback Twitch stream:

"Unfortunately, at this time, I cannot say anything more than what I said in the video. But, please know, just like I said in the video, the second, the minute, the hour, the moment, the nanosecond... the second I am able to speak and say what I want to say, I will say whatever I have to say. I will say everything that I can when I'm able to. "
On the same day (July 23, 2025), Ironmouse's crowdfunding campaign for IDF raised more than $1 million on Tiltify.com.

