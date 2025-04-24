Dream's "rebranding" livestream: Date, time, livestream link, and more

Popular Minecraft personality and YouTuber Clay "Dream" has shared details about his upcoming "rebranding" livestream. On April 18, 2025, the content creator announced on his alternate X account, @dreamwastaken, that he would be "doing a rebranding" at the end of the month and would "start a new chapter."

Ad

The announcement garnered major attention, with several fans speculating about the situation. Redditor u/Edhan_17 shared their thoughts on the streamer's subreddit, speculating that the rebranding would focus on "better" merchandise, with Dream saying goodbye to the iconic "Blob":

"Dream's been dropping teasers lately, saying the rebrand will be way better. Like, better clothes, items, quality, even if it means saying bye to Blob as the official brand. Idk why ppl are making such a big deal about it tho, it's just a rebrand. There's other stuff I care more about, like his new music I've been waiting on forever. But tbh, I get u guys. I'm not too stressed about the change cuz I can't even afford anything from his shop anyway. But I get that ppl who actually buy stuff are more worried about this big change he's making."

Ad

Trending

Ad

On April 24, 2025, Dream announced that the "rebranding" livestream will take place on his Twitch, YouTube, and X channels on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2 PM EST, 11 AM PT, 1 PM CT, 7 PM BST, 11:30 PM IST, and 6 PM GMT.

The streamer wrote:

"Going Live Saturday at 2PM EST. I have some announcements..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dream's YouTube content after his face reveal briefly explored

On October 3, 2022, Dream took the internet by storm when he finally revealed his face. The five-minute-41-second video in which he revealed his identity received over 67 million views and more than 4.7 million likes.

Before showing his face, the 25-year-old's Minecraft videos received tens of millions of views, with the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE amassing 135 million views.

Ad

He has uploaded 17 videos in the past two years after his face reveal, with videos receiving an average of 6.82 million views.

Ad

While the majority of the content has focused on the Mojang Studios-developed survival game, Dream has also created IRL videos, including one in which he collaborated with George "GeorgeNotFound" on a house tour.

His most recent video, titled Minecraft, But Every Mob Is A CHICKEN JOCKEY!, was uploaded on April 16, 2025, and received 1.2 million views in a week. However, fans were left puzzled because the video did not feature GeorgeNotFound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More