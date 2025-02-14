Duke Dennis claims Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance was quiet because of "rich" audience who are not into hip-hop

During a broadcast on February 13, 2025, Twitch streamer Duke Dennis shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance. The most watched halftime show in history has received both praise and criticism, with some viewers calling it symbolic, while others being less impressed.

One major point of criticism is the lack of noise from the live audience at the Super Bowl. Internet star Kai Cenat recently claimed there seemed to be "no noise" during Lamar's halftime performance.

On his latest Twitch broadcast, Duke Dennis noted that the stadium crowd got loud for songs they were familiar with. However, he stated that people are criticizing the show "because of the audience":

"A lot of people are saying that it wasn't loud. What I will say about it is, it was loud when the songs that everybody knew came on. A big part of the reason that everybody felt like it wasn't as LIT as it should be is because of the audience. You know what I'm saying?"

Dennis further said the Super Bowl audience was "rich" and implied that they might not be hip-hop fans, which could explain their lack of enthusiasm for Lamar's halftime show:

"You've got to think, bro. The tickets are very expensive. There are going to be a lot of rich people, you know, that's not big on hip-hop there."

Duke Dennis says Kendrick Lamar's halftime show was better for TV than live at the Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show has sparked a lot of debate online, with many streamers expressing strong opinions. Kick streamer Adin Ross, a Drake fan, was one of the performance's harshest critics, claiming that Lamar made it all about the Canadian rapper.

Duke Dennis, who watched the Super Bowl from the stands, also weighed in on the performance, asserting that the live experience was very different from what viewers saw on TV:

"I've been seeing everybody talk about the halftime show. The halftime show is way better when you watch it on TV. At the Super Bowl, watching it is cool. You just don't get the same experience watching as people watching on TV, from my experience."

Dennis also stated that his biggest complaint about the show was that it seemed tailored for "real" fans of Kendrick Lamar:

"The only thing I didn't like is that it was a performance for, I feel like, only the real Kendrick Lamar fans would have enjoyed it at its peak."

CaseOh, the 2024 Game Awards' Content Creator of the Year, also shared his opinion on the Super Bowl halftime show recently, calling Kendrick Lamar "disgustingly overrated."

