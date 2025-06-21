  • home icon
  Duke Dennis left shocked after female fan asks him if he wants somebody to "lick" him

Duke Dennis left shocked after female fan asks him if he wants somebody to "lick" him

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jun 21, 2025 08:16 GMT
Duke Dennis has an interesting fan encounter (Image via YouTube/@DukeDennisAMP)
Duke Dennis has an interesting fan encounter (Image via YouTube/@DukeDennisAMP)

Part of Duke Dennis' brand is the female attention he receives. Often enough, clips of women fawning over the AMP member surface online. The admirers range from influencers and celebrities, like India Love or GloRilla, to members of his fan base. Dennis recently had a shocking fan encounter that left him rather speechless and visibly perplexed.

On June 20, while the streamer was vlogging a "beach Jeep event," out and about in his car, a woman approached him and made an interesting request, confusing him:

"You lookin' for someone to lick you? ('To lick me?,' asked Duke Dennis)."
Just to be sure, the streamer asked again, after the fan apologized if she was being inappropriate:

"If that's a wild request, I'm sorry ('No, no, no... can you say that one more time?', asked Dennis) Are you looking for someone to lick you? I did say lick you ('Lick') Lick ('Like with yo' mouth?')."

The woman stuck her tongue out in response, assuring Duke of her intentions. The AMP member chuckled in response.

"I'm abstinent...": Duke Dennis turns down his fan's advances

youtube-cover

In response to the woman, Duke Dennis expressed that he was on a different wavelength, especially because he supposedly refrains from sexual activity currently:

"I'm abstinent right now, ('Right, right, that's okay,' said the fan) I'm abstinent ('I can wait')."

The woman persisted, acknowledging Dennis' resolution to refrain but also letting him know that she'd be around whenever he gives up his abstinence.

Duke Dennis tends to keep his personal life, including relationships or intimacy, quite exclusive. In early June 2025, after his fellow group member, Fanum, suggested on a livestream that Duke is a father, the latter responded and asserted that he would be keeping "parts of his life" private:

"I done told y'all over and over again. Just, like, the fourth year in a row. I done told y'all that, like, there's certain parts of my life that I just don't want to share with y'all. All right?"

In another stream, soon after, Duke took a stand, asking the internet to stop harassing his baby mother:

"Y'all keep harassing…the mother of my kids…and being very weird. This is exactly what I wanted to protect them from all along."

In the most recent fan interaction, the streamer also ignored statements from another woman, who claimed that she would "chew" on him:

"I'd chew on that man! ('She said she'd chew on that motherf**ker, ' said Duke Dennis) I'd suck on that motherf**ker right here in this driveway."

In other news, Duke opened up about "almost going to jail" in China during an April 2025 broadcast.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

