"Y'all keep harassing the mother of my kids": Duke Dennis reveals he has children

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has revealed that he has children. On June 4, 2025, a two-minute-four-second video surfaced on X, in which Duke Dennis alleged that the online community had been harassing the mother of his kids, describing their actions as "very weird."

Ad

Claiming that he was "protecting" his family from these "exact" actions, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member stated:

"All right, so look, when I first started streaming and s**t, I decided how I wanted to, like, operate a long time ago. But you know, unfortunately, that option has been taken away from me. It's been taken away from me at this point because y'all keep harassing, you know what saying, the mother of my kids, and you know, being very, very weird. And this is exactly what I wanted to protect them from all along. This whole time y'all have been, you know what I'm saying, trying to dig into like part of my life that y'all was never invited in, like, from jump. But now that, like, it's affecting, like, you know what I'm saying? Their wellbeing and like they getting, like, threats and, like, being called names and s**t."

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Duke Dennis stated that he never wanted information about his children to become public. He added:

"That was my main priority from jump. I never wanted them in this whole light because I live on the internet every single day. This is where I am, this is where I live at. Bro, I'm well aware on how the internet is, and how nasty the internet is. So I always wanted to keep everybody involved away from that. But now, you know what I'm saying? Y'all proved me right once again. You feel me? So, please stop that, okay? That s**t is mentally draining for a lot of people, bro. I don't think y'all understand the toll it take, you know what saying?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duke Dennis recently disclosed he does not have multiple children, as rumors about him having "seven or eight" kids went viral

On June 3, 2025, Duke Dennis went viral on social media after rumors about him having "seven or eight" children surfaced on platforms like X and TikTok. The 31-year-old eventually addressed the situation via a Just Chatting Twitch stream, during which he denied having multiple children.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He said:

"I do not have eight f**king kids, which is no offense to anybody who do. All right? But I've been actually watching y'all take that and run with it, and post it and post about it, and post it in, like, bold print, as if you know for a fact that's the case, when it is not the case. And, that's just what the internet is nowadays, bro."

Duke Dennis went on to say that the internet was running a narrative about the situation that was "100% not true."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More