Elon Musk drops one-word response about Twitch staff needing to be fired amid Ethan Klein and HasanAbi controversy

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has found himself in the middle of an ongoing controversy that has produced antisemitic allegations and supposed favoritism from Twitch. For context, Ethan Klein (H3 Podcast) recently broadcasted his content nuke video against Hasan on Twitch. His channel, however, was instantly banned for 30 days.

Ethan reacted to the suspension, revealing that his channel was banned for "encouraging or glorifying extreme violence." This opened up a heated discussion online, with a verified X user (@NikoWrex) criticizing the platform:

"Ethan Klein gets a 30 day ban on Twitch for playing the Hasan content nuke. Seems like a lot of people need to be fired at Twitch."

The post also received a one-word response from Elon Musk, the owner of X. He seemingly agreed with the above statement and wrote:

Why are people criticizing Twitch's decision to ban Ethan Klein's channel over HasanAbi's content nuke stream?

Many people have started discussions about a recent update regarding Ethan Klein's Twitch channel ban. For context, he streamed the controversial "Content Nuke" video – originally uploaded on YouTube in January 2025 – which was aimed at HasanAbi.

Ethan Klein himself was taken aback by the decision. He reacted by stating:

"Oh, my god! It got banned for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence! That's f**king... that's Hasan's content that is on your platform that he didn't get in trouble for! Holy f**k! Whoa!"

Timestamp: 02:20:53

The controversy, however, centered around an alleged inconsistency in Twitch's enforcement of punishments. One of the reasons for the ban, as mentioned by Ethan, was "explicitly stating that a group of people should be killed." This raised questions about Hasan's recent comments.

Hasan recently made a controversial remark about a U.S. senator, which was seen as a call for violence. However, unlike Ethan's 30-day ban, he was only banned for a day, raising questions among Klein's community about Twitch's enforcement policies. The podcaster further added:

"I genuinely and sincerely hope that anyone that cares about this story talks about the fact that me showing the content nuke on Twitch got me banned for 30 days for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence. For showing a clip of what Hasan does regularly on Twitch, unpunished!"

Ethan Klein hasn't been the only creator to call out HasanAbi's recent comments about seemingly advocating for the killing of U.S. Senator Rick Scott. The remark also drew criticism from Twitch streamers Zack "Asmongold" and Felix "xQc."

