"End of an era for VTubing": Fans left emotional as Gawr Gura officially graduates

On May 1, 2025, popular English-speaking VTuber Gawr Gura officially graduated from Hololive. For those unaware, on April 16, 2025, the content creator announced that she had decided to part ways with the Japanese virtual YouTuber agency.

In an eight-minute livestream, Gura disclosed that her departure from Hololive stemmed from "disagreements with management and company direction." Earlier today, April 30, 2025, Gura hosted her final broadcast as the entity, during which she thanked everyone for their support throughout her online career.

Fans on social media platforms like Reddit and X have shared their thoughts on the streamer's graduation. Redditor u/mrmooseman19 stated that Gawr Gura's graduation marked the "end of an era" in the VTuber sphere.

"Truly is an end of an era for vtubing," u/mrmooseman19 wrote.

Other community members left emotional and heartfelt messages.

"I’ll miss her more than she’ll ever know," Redditor u/Background_Insect_67 commented.

"She inspired me to chase after my dreams. I'll miss her dearly. My only hope is that the love and support of us Chumbies will carry her forward on her next journey," u/Recidivous stated.

"Crying at 5 in the morning shouldn't be a thing man ffs," u/Prayash_778 remarked.

Netizens on X also chimed in.

"Goodbye, shork lady 💙 Don't think I've cried this much about a graduation since Sana's. Truly the end of an era, thanks for everything you've done for the community, Gawr Gura! #gawrt," X user @ItzMintyyy posted.

"Gawr Gura graduates from Hololive and what do I hear outside my window? Rain. Even the heavens are weeping for her," @lightning_kf wrote.

"One final OtsuSame 💙 Thank you for being our shark idol, our goobideboo Gura! Congratulations on graduation! I'll do my best to take care of myself so you do too please!" @WindStreak stated.

Gawr Gura addresses the community during her graduation livestream

At the 19-minute mark of her Graduation 3D Mini Live broadcast, Gawr Gura addressed the community, thanking fans for their support over the last five years. Claiming that she will never forget her time as a creator for Hololive, Gura said:

"I will never forget my time at Hololive. I feel like I've been able to grow a lot in these past years. Not in height or brain activity. But, in my heart. Like, my confidence, my confidence in myself. I believe in myself a whole lot more now than I did five years ago. It's thanks to you. So, thank you, everyone, for your compassion, your creativity, and your dedication to me, your Goomba!"

Timestamp - 19:45

The VTuber has also shared one final post on her official X account, telling the community to "keep swimming always."

