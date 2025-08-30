Ethan Klein Reddit leak: Everything we know so far

On August 27, 2025, amidst a series of heated exchanges between streamers and political commentators Ethan Klein and Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; Bonnell, the latter brought the internet's attention to the former's old Reddit and X accounts. This reveal happened after Klein criticized Bonnell for having inappropriate text conversations with a minor.The Reddit account named u/pedo_troll, which was created over 13 years ago, allegedly featured contentious comments aimed at children, coupled with a series of racist remarks. One particular comment that is frequently being brought up online includes a response from Ethan Klein to an r/AskReddit question:&quot;('What socially inappropriate thing are you frequently tempted to do?') Touch little boys.&quot;More controversial posts from u/pedo_troll (Images via @SaltyScreen444, @j3lte, @TheOmniLiberal/X)On X, Ethan Klein had the @pedo_troll account, which, like his old Reddit account, featured controversial posts, often relating to minors. One particular instance that went viral displays the H3H3 founder speaking about former American President Barack Obama's children, who were minors at the time:&quot;@whitehouse Mr. President: Would you send Michelle/Sasha/Malia through TSA screening? Naked photos or invasive genital groping, you choose.&quot;These accounts went viral after Destiny's response to Klein and subsequently incited a reply from the latter.Ethan Klein's response to his old social media accounts being leakedOn August 28, 2025, following the backlash he had received due to his contentious posts in the past, Ethan Klein addressed the situation via Instagram. Firstly, he admitted to owning the pedo_troll alias in the past and claimed that the posts were made in an attempt to &quot;be funny&quot;:&quot;Yes, my account username 'pedo_troll' made a few bizzare and edgy attempts at being funny. It was common on Reddit 15 years ago to create a thematically named troll account to post silly things from.&quot;Klein claimed that the posts were made purely for &quot;parody&quot; purposes and that the minors he often referred to related to his unborn children:&quot;These troll stories include anecdotes that clearly never happened, including a story that references my children, who were born 10 years later. Further evidence of this is simply that I was self-promoting my YouTube channel while doing these parody posts; I knew I was personally identifiable the entire time.&quot;Regarding the alleged racist displays on the u/pedo_troll account, the streamer claimed that these messages were sent against another user who called &quot;Israel N*zi Germany&quot;:&quot;Yes, there are a few posts of me 'being a Zionist Jewish supremacist' which includes me mostly arguing with someone calling Israel N*zi Germany.&quot;According to Klein, while he was not &quot;ashamed&quot; of these posts, he was &quot;embarrassed&quot; about them:&quot;I was not ashamed of it then, and I am not ashamed of it now. Enbarsssed? Yes. On par with cringing at my old YouTube videos.&quot;In other news, Ethan Klein stated that HasanAbi had explicitly called for either his or Hila’s death in response to the latter’s viral, controversial remark.