"Everybody's leaving": Video of xQc claiming that Jasontheween will supposedly leave FaZe Clan following Plaqueboymax's departure surfaces

Felix "xQc" recently touched on Max "Plaqueboymax's" departure from the gaming and entertainment organization, FaZe Clan. Max became a pivotal part of the Clan's 2024 reboot, although he recently announced he was leaving to focus on his brand. This shocked fans, with some claiming online that the entire situation was scripted.

Ad

In an August 6, 2025, Twitch livestream, xQc got on a call with FaZe's Rani "Stable Ronaldo," who proceeded to poke fun at the former losing to Jynxzi one hundred times consecutively during a live Clash Royale segment:

"You still couldn't win with a 99 kill lead, you're a f**king bot. You can't win on an iPad game! You cannot win! You're washed. You lost against me, you lost against Jynxzi, you lost against Forsen. Take your a*s back to slots..."

Ad

Trending

Ad

[Timestamp - 2:44:11]

Felix seemed to have had enough as he cut the call line while Ronaldo was mid-sentence. He then proceeded to suggest that the latter was the cause of Plaqueboymax's leaving and mentioned that other members, like Jasontheween, would soon follow suit:

Thank you, Jesus Christ, this is why [Plaqueboymax] left, lowkey, I gotta say how it is, chat... It's why Jason is leaving, it's why Banks left, it's why everybody left the house, keep up your lil' shtick, it's going to be only spiders that live in that house. Only the spiders. Everybody's leaving. It's done."

Ad

"PBM left FaZe a long time ago": xQc shares his thoughts on Plaqueboymax's departure

Ad

After a viewer in chat asked Felix about Plaquboymax, or "PBM's," departure, he responded by claiming that the latter had been disconnected from the group for a while now:

"PBM left FaZe a long time ago. You could tell that he was kinda getting tired of the guys; he didn't really mesh with them as a group anymore. He wanted to do his own thing. Let's keep it a buck. He was kinda dodging some of the things they were doing, reasonable enough.

Ad

He also suggested that FaZe group collaborations may sometimes be cringeworthy, and this side of the Clan's content creation may not align with Max's brand:

"For his world, like rap music... all the cringe skits aren't really a good look and he probably doesn't want to maintain that."

In other news, Stable Ronaldo admitted that he "cried a little" as he reflected on the emotional moment he experienced upon learning about Plaqueboymax's departure from FaZe Clan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More