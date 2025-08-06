xQc and Jynxzi's Clash Royale controversy explained, as streamers get into heated argument on livestream

Two prominent streaming figures in the industry, Felix "xQc" and Nicholas "Jynxzi," had an on-stream spat during a recent Clash Royale session. Lately, Clash Royale has risen through the ranks and has become the eighteenth-most-streamed game on Twitch. A significant reason behind this development is Nicholas, who has broadcast 400 hours of Clash Royale content as of this writing.

Ad

To set the scene, xQc and Jynxzi signed up for a challenge. Felix had one objective: to beat his fellow streamer once in a hundred game series.

Ad

Trending

In game 74, Jynxzi noticed that Felix was using external aid, or a "coach," to help reach the objective. After this, the two got into an argument as the latter defended his stance, claiming that coaching should not be out of the question:

"You probably could've told me about the coach... ('I don't know what you want from me,' said Felix) I'm saying like, we're 74 battles in, bro. It's just me versus you, there's no coaches ('Yeah, but that was never outlined, like pro play, 5v5 games, they have a coach... You act like it's a rule set in place beforehand')

Ad

Although Jynxzi agreed with xQc's statement, he suggested that while there were no rules on coaching set in place, he was put in an unfavorable position, considering it was technically a two-versus-one situation with $10,000 on the line:

"You are right... I probably wouldn't have put up ten grand if I knew you were gonna have a coach. I think that's a fair argument."

Ad

Regardless, the two continued to game even after Felix doubled down, claiming his fellow streamer "missed the point."

"GGs, man": xQc loses to Jynxzi 100 times in a row during a Clash Royale stream segment

Ad

[Timestamp - 8:00:30]

Funnily enough, despite the coaching, xQc failed to reach his target and was defeated one hundred times consecutively by Jynxzi. Watching the stream, tensions seemed to be high as Felix claimed he was "unlucky" with the game's RNG:

"Unlucky, I disconnected, GGs man... thanks for playing, man. Thanks for the invite, see you, man. That was nice, ('GGs,' said Jynxzi) GGs, man. Got a lil' unlucky there at the end. ('What do you mean?') Lil' unclucky there at the end. ('What happened?') No, just got unlucky, I had bad cycle cards."

Ad

Just as Jynxzi started to offer some gameplay tips, Felix disconnected himself from the call and, soon after, said goodbye to his chat.

In other news, Jynxzi abruptly ended his stream after Kai Cenat and the rest of AMP seemingly disregarded him during a Clash Royale streaming event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More