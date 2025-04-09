"Everyone is fat and out of shape": Dr DisRespect calls out "wannabe and boring" streamers while flexing his muscles

YouTube and Rumble content creator Herschel "Guy," better known as "Dr DisRespect," has called out "wannabe and boring" streamers. On April 8, 2025, the "Two-Time Champ" took to X to claim that his "entire feed" on the social media platform was filled with "wannabe streamers."

While criticizing "fat and out of shape" individuals for discussing sports despite "never even playing" them, Dr DisRespect wrote:

"My entire X feed of wannabe streamers is just so… boring. Everyone is fat and out of shape. People talk sports when they never even played them. It’s just privileged mind frames and generic templates everywhere. Me however… I’m on a whole other level."

The permanently banned Twitch personality also shared a 43-second video in which he was seen flexing his muscles. He said:

"Jesus! Should I slow down or no? Should I slow down? Do you think I should slow down? That's a good-looking arm. Huh? That's a f**king good-looking arm. Right? I know. I know. I know. I know, we can get that tricep going a little bit more. But I haven't, you know... Jesus!"

Hundreds of X users have shared their thoughts on Dr DisRespect's social media post.

"I mean whole nother level. At the tippity top and only halfway up," X user @HaytonsGB replied.

"Privilege of not having to spend 50 hours a week at a regular people job lol," @Vyndiictus remarked.

"You are the gold standard of fitness doc, others are just jealous," @kash8778 wrote.

"This is what happens when you drag around that man-sized 50 cal sniper all day, doing 360s to win the game :)" @devnullll posted.

Which popular streamer did Dr DisRespect get into a controversy with in 2025?

In February 2025, Dr DisRespect garnered attention when he criticized prominent streamers like Nicholas "Nickmercs" and Benjamin "DrLupo." According to the 42-year-old, Nickmercs "disrespected" him when he spoke about him, his wife, and his child on a "low-budget podcast."

The Doc said:

"Those two people met Mrs. Assassin and Baby Assassin, Little Assassin, right? They've met them multiple times. So, for Nick to go on some f**king low-budget podcast and talk about us the way he did. Like, who does that?! I just got to say it, who does that? You f**king phony pu**y!"

Nickmercs clapped back at Dr DisRespect on February 26, 2025, claiming that the latter had put his friends in a "tough spot" because of "some crazy s**t" he engaged in. Furthermore, the former FaZe Clan member called The Doc a "weirdo."

