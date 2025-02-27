Dr DisRespect and Nickmercs drama: Timeline of events

Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," and Nicholas "Nickmercs" are two of the most popular FPS content creators in the livestreaming community. While they were previously known as friends who had collaborated in the past, Dr DisRespect and Nickmercs recently made headlines after calling each other out on their respective livestreams.

The catalyst for their feud can be traced back to the June 2024 controversy when the reason behind Dr DisRespect's permanent Twitch ban surfaced. For context, a former Twitch employee named Cody Conners claimed that the "Two-Time Champ" was indefinitely suspended from the platform after he was allegedly "caught sexting a minor."

In this article, we'll look at the timeline of Dr DisRespect and Nickmercs' back-and-forth and explore what they recently have said to one another.

June 2024: Nickmercs initially defends Dr DisRespect amid allegations, eventually calls him out for editing the now-deleted X post of his admission

On June 22, 2024, Nickmercs responded to the allegations against Dr DisRespect via a 51-second video uploaded on X. While claiming to have seen a "couple of tweets" about the 42-year-old, Nickmercs chose to defend him by calling what was said about The Doc "some crazy allegations."

He said:

"I have seen a couple of tweets about The Doc. I am as taken aback as a lot of you guys are. Okay? But the fact remains that these are some crazy accusations. Crazy! Big-time accusations and until we know more, until we know 'em as fact, until they have been proven with evidence, what are we talking about? What's anybody talking about?"

Dr DisRespect eventually addressed the controversy in a now-deleted X post, admitting to using the Twitch Whispers feature to contact an underage individual in 2017.

On June 26, 2024, Nickmercs expressed his discontent with those defending The Doc for the things he allegedly did, remarking:

"'We still don't know if he knew she was underage.' Yes, we do! Yes, we do, he admitted that in his tweet. Yeah, people are still trying to defend what he did. I mean, even he tried to defend what he did in a really odd way in that tweet. Like, he said that he knew she was underage, and he would still text her, and the text... I can't remember how he put it in his tweet. But what did he say?"

Furthermore, Nickmercs seemed to imply that he did not know Dr DisRespect on a personal level:

"He was a friend. People think that we're like best friends, like, we're hanging out. I don't even know the guy outside of a wig. We took one picture together, and newsflash, he was in a wig! And we talked for eight minutes."

September 2024: Nickmercs calls Dr DisRespect a "r**ard"

On September 7, 2024, Nickmercs posted an X update in which he referred to Dr DisRespect as a "r**ard," who was married, "pushing 40," and admitted to "texting a minor inappropriately." He once again voiced his discontent with those defending the streamer, writing:

"This r**ard Dr Disrespect is married with children, pushin’ 40. Admits to texting a minor inappropriately. His words, not mine. So I cut ties, because obviously that’s inexcusable. We still don't know if he knew she was underage.' Yes, we do! Yes, we do, he admitted that in his tweet. Yeah, people are still trying to defend what he did."

This social media post has since been deleted.

Four days later, on September 11, 2025, Nickmercs commented on Dr DisRespect's return to livestreaming following the controversy. While standing on his stance that The Doc allegedly "inappropriately" messaged an underage individual, the former FaZe Clan member said:

"He sent a text to the boys and I and he apologized for us ever being dragged into this. And it pretty much ended right there... And I know his premise, and what he's dying on is that what he did was not illegal, and look, I get that, but at the end of the day, you messaged a minor and it was inappropriate. For me, this is not about legality."

February 2025: Dr DisRespect lambasts Nickmercs for "disrespecting" him and his wife, the latter responds

On February 25, 2025, Dr DisRespect made headlines when he called out several content creators who had commented on his Twitch ban controversy, including Nickmercs. In a two-minute-32-second video posted on X, The Doc claimed that Nickmercs "disrespected" him and his wife during an episode of a "low-budget podcast."

He said:

"Like, those two people met Mrs. Assassin and Baby Assassin, Little Assassin, right? They've met them multiple times. So, for Nick to go on some f**king low-budget podcast and talk about us the way he did. Like, who does that?! I just got to say it, who does that? You f**king phony pu**y!

He also accused Benjamin "DrLupo" of "copying" him:

"These f**king idiots disrespecting me, disrespecting Mrs. Assassin, Little Assassin... come on man, that's how you get knocked the f**k out. This Nickmercs dude, I don't even know what happened to him. I don't know if he's still around."

Expand Tweet

Nickmercs responded to The Doc's comments on February 26, 2025. While describing the streamer as a "weirdo," he elaborated on why he cut ties with him, saying:

"We are all fake and phony because we cut ties with you after you did some crazy s**t, put all of your boys in a tough spot. You want to get real about it? Get f**king real about it. You put everybody around you in a tough a** spot because you are a dog, you are a dog, because you are a dog, bro. And I have known plenty of dogs, man.

"But when you go below that 18-year-old bulls**t, you're a different kind of dog now. Now, you're a weirdo. You have no self-awareness, you can't reflect, you can't hold yourself accountable, you can't be a man."

As of this writing, Dr DisRespect has not responded to Nickmercs calling him a "weirdo."

