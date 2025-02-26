"You're a weirdo": Nickmercs responds to Dr DisRespect's "fake and phony" comments, justifies cutting ties with streamer

Nick "Nickmercs" has responded to Herschel "Dr DisRespect" calling him "phony" for cutting ties with him following last year's Twitch ban controversy. In 2024, many popular streamers, like Nickmercs and TimTheTatman, distanced themselves from the Doc after he was accused of sending inappropriate texts to a minor in the past.

Ad

On February 25, 2025, a clip of Dr DisRespect calling out Dr Lupo and Nickmercs went viral on social media. In the footage, the internet star called the pair "fake" and "phony."

Nickmercs responded during a Twitch stream on February 26, 2025, justifying his decision to cut ties with Dr DisRespect. The former FaZe Clan member blasted the Doc for putting his friends in a "tough spot" due to the controversy:

"We are all fake and phony because we cut ties with you after you did some crazy sh*t, put all of your boys in a tough spot. You want to get real about it? Get f**king real about it. You put everybody around you in a tough a** spot because you are a dog, you are a dog, because you are a dog, bro."

Ad

Trending

Nickmercs further labeled the controversial personality a "weirdo" in light of the allegations involving a minor.

"And I have known plenty of dogs, man. But when you go below that 18-year-old bullsh*t, you're a different kind of dog now. Now, you're a weirdo."

"You have no self-awareness": Nickmercs calls on Dr DisRespect to take accountability for his actions instead of calling out others

Expand Tweet

Ad

The DrDisRespect Twitch ban controversy was one of the most scandalous events in the streaming community in 2024. It came to light after a former Twitch employee claimed that the Doc had been banned from the platform in 2020 for allegedly "s*xting a minor" on the website.

As a result, Dr DisRespect lost connections with his gaming studio and brand partnerships, while fellow streamers distanced themselves and condemned his alleged actions.

In his latest livestream, Nickmercs urged Dr DisRespect to take accountability for his actions. The Twitch streamer stated that the Doc needs to 'be a man" and own up to his mistakes:

Ad

"You have no self-awareness, you can't reflect, you can't hold yourself accountable, you can't be a man. Being a man is about holding yourself accountable for the things you do. It's a really important part of growing up and being a f**king man."

He added:

"You're a father, you're a husband. Look, you f**ed up, you've got to own it. You've got to be your f**king man. You f**ked up. You don't get to go around and blame everybody else for the sh*t that you did. That's not what you do."

Earlier this year, Midnight Society, the gaming studio founded by Dr DisRespect, was shut down on the same day the YouTuber was remonetized by the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback