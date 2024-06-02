Fan trolls Kai Cenat at AMP vs Beta Squad match with "We friends tho" sign for getting friendzoned by Tyla

A clip from today's AMP vs Beta Squad charity match YouTube stream is going viral after Kai Cenat was trolled by a spectator holding a sign for being friend-zoned by Grammy-winning singer Tyla. The Twitch streamer, who was on the AMP team while the sign was shown by the official broadcast on the Beta Squad channel, had hosted the South African artist on his stream a few months ago, where she turned down his proposal to go on a date.

The board read:

"We friends tho."

While the streamer’s reaction was not visible to the audience watching from home, many fans were amused by it and found the exchange hilarious.

The phrase is a reference to when Kai Cenat was friendzoned by South African singer Tyla, whom he asked out during a livestream on March 25, when he invited the 22-year-old singer-songwriter to appear on it. He initially attempted to ask out content creator Zeo Spencer over the phone before switching his attention to Tyla.

He asked the singer:

"So (since) I can't do Zoe, my only option is Tyla. Would you like to go on a date with me?...I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?"

Tyla’s response was less than favorable, and according to fans, she firmly put him in the “friendzone.” The singer said:

"Don't do that. Don't do that. You can't do this on a whole live thing. But we friends though."

The fumble is still considered a very funny topic by Kai Cenat's fans and has been brought up many times, with the charity match being the latest incident.

Kevin Hart blamed "streaming" for Kai Cenat's fumble with Tyla

Incidentally, it is not only fans who brought up the topic of Tyla's rejection. On May 24, Kai Cenat collaborated with comedian Kevin Hart, who called the streamer out for his approach towards women. The comedian watched the viral clip where Tyla rejected the streamer and said:

"Pause it. Oh, my god! 'Are you asking me for real?' (Kevin Hart impersonates the streamer) 'Yeah.' 'Yeah.' 'Yeah, I ask you for real.' 'I like you.' 'I... I like you... I... like...' 'I would like to get food with you.'"

He then blamed Cenat’s failure on streaming, saying:

"What the f**k?! Oh, this is what streaming does! Streaming is taking away your ability to function around women. You have no concept! Look at you."

Kevin Hart brought up the incident once again while concluding the stream. He said:

“And I want my guy, Kai, and you didn't know anything else, what I want you to know is that... we're friends, though."

On another note, two YouTube groups, Beta Squad and AMP, got together today for a charity match held at Selhurst Park. All proceeds from the match will be donated to The Water Project, which aims at providing clean water to people in sub-Saharan Africa.