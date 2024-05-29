FaZe Clan member Plaqueboymax banned for the third time on Twitch

FaZe clan creator, Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" received his third ban from Twitch on May 29, 2024, and any attempt to open his channel on the platform states that it is unavailable due to "a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service". The creator was banned earlier in January 2024 and June 2023.

Plaqueboymax was among the newer members inducted into the clan in April of this year after the restructuring process undertaken by FaZe CEO Richard "Banks". Other members who joined FaZe included Lacy, SilkySzn, and Jasontheween. Also, this process involved over ten individuals being let go, including long-time members such as Clipz, in a self-described "reboot" of the organization.

Why was Plaqueboymax banned in the past?

Plaqueboymax's presence on Twitch is formidable, with over 750,000 followers and his content raking in nearly 1.5 million hours watched monthly. Maxwell's mainstay is his Just Chatting streams, with his interactive fanbase tuning in to watch the creator's reaction to the content they sent in for him to watch or to observe him interact with other creators.

As per streamerbans.com, Plaqueboymax received his first ban on June 23, 2023, which lasted for 14 days from the platform. As Max revealed in a YouTube video, the creator was playing Roblox live and accidentally showcased his phone number to his viewers. Soon after, Max was receiving "spam" on his phone. In retaliation, the creator showed off the phone numbers "spamming him" on camera and asked his audience to return the favor. Subsequently, he was banned from the platform.

Max was hit with the ban hammer yet again on January 27, 2024, after it was speculated that the creator accidentally showed explicit content on his stream. Supposedly, the creator searched for an adult actor online and ended up showcasing inappropriate content on his stream, leading to a short-lived ban lasting a single day. However, this was never confirmed by Twitch, with viewers speculating other factors to be at play behind the ban.

FaZe clan has been making major moves in the past few months. Apart from the massive restructuring operation, FaZe Banks started a new venture, FaZe Media. With an investment of $11 million made into the project, DraftKings president Matt Kalish is set to attain 49% of FaZe media, with 51% being held by GameSquare, which is FaZe Clan's parent company.