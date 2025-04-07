FaZe Clan Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has been turning heads online after delivering a dozen puppies. 11 of them were seen on his April 6, 2025, live stream. The popular streamer had a camera set up in his house to showcase the delivery of his pit bull Gaia's pups, and fans can't get enough of the wholesome incident.

YourRAGE is known for having several pit bulls and even has a separate Instagram account for them. The live stream on April 6 was over 5 hours long, and fans tuned in to watch the birth of 11 puppies. Clips from the broadcast have gone viral on social media, with many praising the streamer's dedication to his dogs.

Fans seemed excited to see the streamer deliver almost a dozen puppies. Here are some of the general reactions from X users expressing their excitement.

"wholesome rage," said one viewer.

"multi-million dollar streamer and a vet," wrote another.

"W rage 😤 nice to see him do such a thing for his own dog," praised one fan.

"We need more of these kinda streams!" exclaimed another.

YourRAGE also shared a few moments from the birth on his X account, calling it a "W stream."

In a subsequent post, he also noted that Gaia gave birth to another puppy four hours after the initial litter. Increasing the tally to an even dozen.

YourRAGE held a dog funeral after losing one of his pets a few days ago

As mentioned earlier, YourRAGE has a lot of dogs, mostly pit bulls. A couple of days before Gaia gave birth, one of his pets named Iso had medical complications. On April 4, 2025, he got a call from the veterinarian about the dog being in trouble.

The streamer was live, and the vet could be heard telling him that his dog had suffered a grand mal seizure and was going to "pass soon." Josh was playing Call of Duty at the time and immediately muted the stream and walked away. Later, he came back to end the stream.

The clip garnered a lot of sympathy online, with fans sending their thoughts and prayers, hoping Iso would survive. However, the dog did not survive the medical complications. YourRAGE honored Iso on his Twitch stream with a dog funeral, digging a grave for his late pet.

