FaZe Lacy starts multistreaming on Kick and Twitch

FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has officially begun streaming on both Kick and Twitch, joining the ranks of fellow livestreamers such as John "Tectone" and Zack "Asmongold" in the recent shift towards simultaneous broadcasting across platforms. The 22-year-old streamer officially held his first multistreaming broadcast on June 12, 2025.

Ad

During the broadcast, Lacy stated that while he would be paying more attention to his community and live chat on Twitch, he would also make sure to check the messages being sent in by fans on the Kick live chat. In a one-minute clip taken from the multistreamed broadcast, Lacy stated:

"Today is my first ever day experimenting and trying out multistreaming. Okay? So, I am currently live right now on Twitch, and also live on Kick on my channel on Kick. So, it's my first day of multistreaming. We're going to see how it goes. Obviously, you know, I'm going to be more focused on my Twitch community and Twitch chat rather than the Kick chat, but I'll be checking it, you know, here and there."

Ad

Trending

FaZe Lacy states he began multistreaming to potentially make an extra $100,000 a month

Expand Tweet

Ad

Multistreaming seems to be becoming the new norm in the streaming world, with more content creators joining in to simultaneously broadcast themselves across platforms. Political streamer Asmongold had been one of the more prominent streamers to make the shift from Twitch to cross-platform broadcasts, with him predicting that his foray into multistreaming would encourage others to do the same.

Since making the shift, Asmongold has also revealed how it has impacted his earnings, allowing him to earn a substantial amount of money from his broadcasts on Kick.

Ad

Seemingly following in his footsteps, Lacy also revealed that he aims to attain a larger income through multistreaming, even earning up to an "extra hundred bands a month":

"I see everybody saying, 'Oh, blah, blah... Why are you doing this? Sold your soul. Sold out. Did this.' Motherf***er, you would too for a bag. I don't give a f**k. Yeah, I'm multistreaming on Kick to make an extra hundred bands a month. Who wouldn't?... Yeah, I'll admit it, I'm doing it for the bag!"

Ad

In other news, FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" recently held a live broadcast on Twitch from a private jet. While high-speed internet connectivity usually is harder to come by in the air, the streamer supposedly utilized Elon Musk's Starlink, which makes use of satellite connectivity, to broadcast alongside other streamers like Marlon and Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More