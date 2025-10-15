FaZe Silky calls Twitch CEO Dan Clancy "racist" for not including Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed in his 'Mount Rushmore of streamers'

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Silky has called the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, a &quot;racist&quot; for not including Kai Cenat and Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; in his 'Mount Rushmore of streamers.' For context, Dan Clancy appeared as a guest on Matthew &quot;Mizkif's&quot; IRL stream on October 9, 2025. During their conversation, the former NASA employee explained that he initially chose to add Kai Cenat to his Mount Rushmore of streamers because the New Yorker &quot;asked him,&quot; and he felt compelled to include him alongside some of the pioneers of the livestreaming industry.Dan Clancy then expressed his opinion that Kai Cenat couldn't be on the Mount Rushmore of streamers &quot;yet.&quot; He added:&quot;Part of it is there's always this tension, like, it is fair to say, you kinda, it probably should be more historical. You know, in other words, Kai is big now, but you know, arguably, it's like, he asked me, so I had to put him on there. But, are you? It's like, look, you're great, but you can't be on the Mount Rushmore yet.&quot;During the ongoing FaZe Clan subathon, Alexander &quot;FaZe Adapt&quot; brought up Dan Clancy's statements, to which FaZe Silky responded:&quot;(FaZe Adapt says, 'I don't know. But he said that Speed and Kai shouldn't be on the Mount Rushmore. There is no way.') Oh, yeah. He's racist. N****, how the f**k? A n**** who hit a million (Twitch subscribers). That n**** hit a million! (Stable Ronaldo responds, 'Wait for November 15th. No, wait for November 15th, let's get our payouts.') Yeah, yeah, yeah. Right. Dan Clancy, you know you my dog. I ain't going to lie, I still love them Twitch stocks that you sent me a couple years...&quot;Which content creators did Twitch CEO Dan Clancy originally name in his 'Mount Rushmore of streamers'?In September 2025, Dan Clancy appeared on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon, during which the AMP (Any Means Possible) member asked him to name the content creators he would include on his Mount Rushmore of streamers.Clancy named the following Twitch personalities:Kai CenatTyler &quot;Ninja&quot;Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot;Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot;Ben &quot;CohhCarnage&quot;Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; eventually responded to the Twitch CEO's opinions, saying that Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon&quot; and Adin Ross &quot;really deserve a lot more respect.&quot;