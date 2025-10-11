FaZe Lacy and Cinna prison livestream controversy explained

FaZe Clan members, including Lacy, are currently on a thirty-day subathon, streaming 24/7 from Los Angeles, California. So far into the event, Clan members have achieved significant subscriber milestones. Notably, Jasontheween crossed 100,000 subscribers on day nine. As with most subathons, the event features its fair share of quirks, like, for example, a resident &quot;prisoner&quot; at the subathon house. This prisoner in question goes by Sammy and does not have a significant online content creation record before FaZe's 2025 subathon. Sammy was brought on board by Lacy and was given a caged spot in the Los Angeles house's garage. The prisoner formed part of multiple segments and kept the chatbox entertained while Lacy was preoccupied.Lacy kicked out his prisoner Sammy on the 10/30 days jail stream after he made an inappropriate comment to Cinna byu/lordbakayarou inLivestreamFailOn October 10, 2025, while streamers Cinna and Emiru were in the cage with Sammy, the latter passed an insensitive remark about Cinna's physique, which caused some controversy. The drama started after Sammy attempted to tease Cinna with a comment about AMP's Agent 00:&quot;What about Agent? ('Yeah, you might be a schizo, I'm not gonna lie, but that's okay,' said Cinna)&quot;Cinna, who was squatted down at this point, clapped back instantly, calling the prisoner a &quot;schizo.&quot; Sammy then responded with a statement that caused Cinna to instantly stand up:&quot;At least I get to see that arch in person (Laughs) ('That's what you wanna do? I'm lettin' you know right now, a bucket of water will come flying through this thing,' said Cinna).&quot;The situation diffused after this, as Sammy backed off. Emiru, who watched the situation unfold, gave the camera a side-eye as the prisoner retreated to his cell.FaZe Lacy sends Sammy back home following his interaction with Cinna After Lacy caught word of the incident in Sammy's cell, he decided to send the prisoner back to the UK:&quot;Sammy's going home. I'm going to pay him the percentage of the time he was here...&quot;The streamer mentioned that while Sammy would no longer be part of the FaZe subathon cast, he would be compensated for his contributions so far. Lacy went on to express the respect he has for Cinna:&quot;I care about Cinna a lot; she's one of my good friends... I'm not going to let that slide, the way he talked to her, even though he apologized... He's an extension of me; I brought him here...&quot; Sammy apologizes to CinnaBefore Lacy announced that Sammy would be leaving, the latter had an intervention with Cinna at the garage cage.He opened up his apology by saying:&quot;Cinna, I'm actually so sorry... I shouldn't have said that... You don't even know me...&quot; Cinna accepted the apology and the two shook hands:&quot;Sammy, I forgive you.&quot;In other news, FaZe Clan issued a statement clarifying its stance and distanced itself from former members following the recent controversy involving Temperrr.